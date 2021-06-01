Demonstration, challenge as Myanmar marks 4 months since the coup

(Reuters) – Pro-democracy demonstrators took to the streets in cities around Myanmar on Tuesday to denounce the country’s military, marking four months since it overthrew an elected government and sparked a wave of anger across the country.

Displaced people from fighting in northwestern Myanmar between junta forces and anti-junta fighters seen in a camp in Chin State, Myanmar, May 31, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

Despite a bloody crackdown by security forces, the Myanmars military is still struggling to establish order between protests and strikes and fighting on multiple fronts in border regions as civilians take up arms against the junta.

The protests took place south in Luang Lone, several areas of the Sagaing division including Kale and Monywa and the Yangon shopping mall, according to images taken by mainstream and social media.

This is not over yet. We still have our turn, read a sign held by a protester.

Schools officially opened across Myanmar for the first time since the Feb. 1 coup, but turnout was low due to security concerns and a boycott over the suspension of the junta of tens of thousands of teachers who were against his rule.

Some students held demonstrations in white uniforms scattered in blood.

Security forces have killed 840 people since the coup, according to figures quoted by activists quoted by the United Nations. Junta says about 300 people have died.

The military, known as Tatmadaw, says it took power because of fraud in the November election won by the ruling Aung San Suu Kyis party.

Myanmar’s state-run New Global newspaper ran a quote from junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday, saying the current crisis was triggered by the dishonesty of democracy in elections, under a headline that said Tatmadaw values ​​democracy.

The use of deadly force armies against its people has caused outrage among Western countries and concern among its neighbors. In April, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced a five-point consensus on resolving the crisis, although no timeline was agreed.

But four diplomatic sources told Reuters that the ASEAN chairman and secretary-general were planning to visit Myanmar this week to meet with junta leaders, among other actors.

It was not clear whether they would meet the prisoners or members of a shadow unity government formed to challenge the junta and diminish its efforts to gain international recognition.

TOLL I RAND

The riots have taken a heavy toll on the village, where clashes between the army and the well-equipped ethnic minority Myanmars or the newly formed People’s Defense Forces have displaced tens of thousands of people.

On Tuesday, a local aid group said 8,000 people were in camps who had fled the town of Mindat in Chin State, which the military took control of last month after days of clashes with militias armed mainly with shotguns.

People’s militias have increased ambushes in recent weeks on troops in Kayah state on the border with Thailand, where witnesses said fierce fighting and retaliatory shelling and airstrikes had taken place late Monday in the town of Demoso.

A resident shared videos and images with Reuters of soldiers he said were killed in Demoso late Monday. He said he saw six bodies and residents had counted 20.

The National Defense Forces Karenni said on her Facebook page that 80 army soldiers were killed on Monday, while one of her fighters and a civilian were also victims.

Reuters could not verify the information and a junta spokesman did not respond to calls for comment.

Myanmar state television made no mention of the Demoso riots in its nightly news bulletin.

Fighting in Kayah has displaced about 37,000 people in recent weeks, according to the United Nations. Many of them have fled to the jungle and need food and medicine.

The elders, a group of former national leaders founded by the late Nelson Mandela, on Tuesday called on the international community, including ASEAN, to increase pressure on the junta.

Myanmar is currently on a dangerous path to state failure, its president, Mary Robinson, said in a statement.

Allowing the coup to succeed through inaction and disregard would further undermine the order based on international rules on which global stability depends.