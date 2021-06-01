The Belarusian prisoner tries to cut his throat in court





(Reuters) – A Belarusian prisoner detained in a protest crackdown last year tried to cut his throat during a court hearing on Tuesday after his family and neighbors faced prosecution if he pleaded not guilty. said the media, activists and a witness. Belarusian prisoner Stepan Latypov, who was arrested during a security crackdown on mass protests following the disputed 2020 presidential election, stands on a bench after an attempt to cut his throat inside a cage of a defendant in a courtroom in Minsk, Belarus 1 June 2021. Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE / RL) / Manual through REUTERS TV Footage from RFE / RL showed 41-year-old Stepan Latypov lying on a wooden bench inside a prison cage in a courtroom in the capital Minsk, with police officers standing over him and spectators screaming. A second video showed Latypov being taken to a waiting ambulance with what appeared to be drops of blood on his shirt. Local media and human rights group Viasna-96 said he was still alive. Latypov’s father Sergei had testified in court on Tuesday, according to the Belarusian human rights group Viasna-96 and Irina, a friend of Latypov. Latypov addressed his father in court, saying he had been held in a torture cell for 51 days and warned his father to prepare for a similar fate. He then struck himself in the throat with an object resembling a pen, Viasna-96 reported. Stepan got up, took off his face mask and said: “Father, the police officers told me that I will enter the prison cell and my relatives and neighbors will be prosecuted according to the criminal law if I do not confess,” Irina told Radio Europe. Free. Stepan then got something white on his teeth, and literally started to cut his throat. Everyone started shouting. Police officers could not open the cage of the defendants for a while. He fell unconscious. We were taken out of the courtroom. Independent media TUT.BY reported that Latypov may have undergone surgery on Tuesday after the incident in court and that his condition was satisfactory, but said this information was yet to be confirmed. The interior ministry spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment. Belarusian activist political prisoner Stsiapan Latypau cut his throat in the courtroom today, wrote exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Twitter, using a different spelling of the name Latypovs. This is the result of state terror, oppression, torture in Belarus. Nearby guards could not open the prison cage immediately because they did not have the proper keys, independent media Nasha Niva reported. Latypov was arrested last September during an intensified security crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on mass protests following a contested election a month ago. He was arrested in a Minsk courtyard that became known to some locals and local media as Change Square. Latypov had stood in front of a mural there to prevent state employees, accompanied by police, from painting on opposition inscriptions. He was accused of organizing riots, resisting police and fraud and also accused state television of planning police poisoning. He denies any wrongdoing. Lukashenko’s government fueled Western sentiment late last month when a 26-year-old dissident blogger was arrested after Belarusian authorities placed a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania on May 23rd. Reporting by Matthias Williams and Pavel Polityuk Edited by Mark Heinrich

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos