BRICS Foreign Ministers Hold Virtual Meeting, Discuss COVID-19 Challenge

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting echoed S Jaishankar’s comments.

New Delhi:

The BRICS group strives for a just, inclusive and just international multipolar system that recognizes the sovereign equality of all states and respects their territorial integrity, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday at a virtual group meeting with five nations that focused extensively on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Jaishankar said the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) has come a long way since the first time its foreign ministers met in New York in 2006 but the principles that guide grouping have remained stable over the years.

“We strive for a just, fair, inclusive, equitable and representative international multipolar system. It is based on international law and the UN Charter, which recognizes the sovereign equality of all states and respects their territorial integrity. showing mutual respect for the interests and concerns of all, “he said.

“Only by conducting our policies in accordance with these principles can we expect them to bring about the change we desire,” he added.

Comments underscoring the need to respect territorial integrity came amid the border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting, organized by India in its capacity as chair of the BRICS, also discussed extensively on ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the right supply of vaccines.

He said the ministers upheld their common values ​​of peace, freedom and the rule of law, respect for human rights and democracy, as well as a fairer, fairer, more inclusive, equal and representative international multipolar system. based on international law and the UN Charter, in particular the sovereign equality of all states and respect for their territorial integrity.

The Ministers also reaffirmed the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states and the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means and in accordance with the principles of justice and international law, as well as the inadmissibility of threatening or using force against territorial integrity or political independence of any state. , he said.

“They further stressed the imperative of restraint from any coercive measures not based on international law and the UN Charter,” the statement said.

He said the ministers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, over the past year and a half, has manifested itself as one of the most serious global challenges in recent history, causing immeasurable political, economic and social damage.

“The ministers reaffirmed that only together could the international community build resilience to future pandemics and other global challenges,” she said.

He said the ministers underlined the need for rapid development and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in developing countries, and called for further close co-operation between different actors for a diversified portfolio of vaccines.

Mr Jaishankar said the BRICS, over the years, has evolved its unique model of commitment based on consensus and that its collective effort is also to ensure that global decision-making reflects contemporary realities.

“To this end, we have identified four key outcomes for our presidency – reform of the multilateral system, cooperation against terrorism, use of digital and technological solutions to achieve the SDG, and increased cooperation between people,” he said.

“I am very pleased to note that we have made substantial progress in each of these areas in the last five months with the continued cooperation and support of our partners,” he added.

The BRICS brings together five of the world’s largest developing countries, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of global GDP, and 16 percent of global trade.

In his comments, Mr Wang expressed solidarity with India as it has been dealing with a second severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me start by expressing my sympathy for India over the severe impact of the new wave of COVID-19 infections. In these times of trial, China stands in solidarity with India and all BRICS countries,” he said.

Mr Wang said the BRICS now faces deep and complex ramifications of the pandemic and unprecedented changes in a century. At the same time, he said he could get out of the challenge.

He also commended India for its efforts as chair of the BRICS to enhance cooperation among member nations.

“Together we will take strong steps to deepen BRICS co-operation in the political and security fields and to lay a solid foundation for this year ‘s summit,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms. Pandor spoke about the proposal from South Africa and India to the World Trade Organization (WTO) seeking the abolition of the patent for COVID-19 vaccines.

“South Africa and India have submitted a proposal to the WTO for the temporary abolition of certain aspects of TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) to facilitate wider access to the technologies needed to produced vaccines, for treatment and diagnosis, “she said.

The minister said there is a need to address the global vaccine access gap to realize the ambition of “none of us are safe until we are all safe” and leave the pandemic behind.

In his comments, Mr. Lavrov also expressed Russia’s solidarity with India in its fight against the pandemic.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

