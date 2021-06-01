International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday
The last:
Ontario on Tuesday reported nine new deaths and 699 new cases of COVID-19 the lowest single-day case number in the province since October.
According to the province, there were 804 patients in the hospital, with 583 in the ICU due to COVID-19.
The update comes a day later Ontarioreported 13 deaths and 916 new cases of COVID-19, which was the lowest daily number of new cases since February.
The province, which is still under the broad order of staying home, has not provided updated information on how it plans to handle the rest of the school year, though details are expected in the coming days.
Students across the province have been learning distance learning since returning from a break in April.
In the neighbors Quebec, which has eased restrictions in many areas, health officials reported on Tuesday 208 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths. Prime Minister Franois Legaultan announced a further easing of restrictions including the end of all red zones as of June 7th.
This means that from Monday, people in Montreal, Laval and parts of Chaudire-Appalaches, Lower Saint-Lawrence and Eastern Townships will be allowed to dine inside restaurants and go to the gym.
High school students will attend classes in person full time.
-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 1:20 p.m. ET
What is happening all over Canada
As of 1:15 p.m. EET Canada had reported 1,382,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 32,537 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,561. More than 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine observer.
In the North, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported Nunavut Tuesday. Health officials atNorthwestern territoriesANDYukonhad not yet provided updated information for the day.
In Atlantic Canada, health officials atPrince Edward Islanddid not report any new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The province, which has not seen any COVID-19-related pandemic deaths, has only four active cases.
INNew Brunswick, health officials reported fifty cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday whileNewfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases.
Officials atNew Scotlandhad not yet released updated figures.
In the Prairie provinces, hit hard Manitoba reported an additional death and 303 new cases of COVID-19, though officials noted that technical issues had caused an understatement Monday and what will be an overestimation later Tuesday. ICU capacity remained a problem, with 71 people in the provincial ICU and 36 other patients being treated in Ontario and Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan reported a new death Monday and 113 new cases of COVID-19.
IN Alberta which reported eight additional deaths and 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday people can book appointments at barbershops, hair salons and other personal health services starting Tuesday. Outdoor public meetings will double to 10 people out of five, and restaurants can resume Patio service.
INBritish Columbia, health officials reported 708 cases of COVID-19 over the past three days on Monday, along with 11 additional deaths.
-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 1pm ET
What is happening around the world
As of early Tuesday afternoon, more than 170.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracking website hosted by Johns Hopkins University. The number of global deaths reported was more than 3.5 million.
Governments need to increase and secure $ 50 billion in funding to improve vaccine parity and access to critical medical care worldwide, the heads of four major international agencies said on Tuesday.
The heads of the WHO, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund issued a statement saying governments should act “without further delay” or risk “continuing waves and explosions of COVID-19 as well as a the most contagious and deadly virus. variants that impair global recovery. “
Speaking at a conference Tuesday, WHO Director-General Adhanom Ghebreyesus said now is also the time for leaders to split doses to ensure health workers and other people at risk are protected.
“They say, ‘Where there is will, there is a way,'” Tedros said. “We know the question, do we have will?”
LOOK | Tedros urges countries to share their vaccines:
IN Asia-Pacific region, Malaysia launched a two-week national blockade on Tuesday, with police checkpoints at road junctions around the capital Kuala Lumpur as authorities tackle a wave of COVID-19 infections that has reached record levels in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called it a “total stalemate”, although essential services are allowed and some factories may operate with a reduced workforce. The latter spread has been more severe, in part due to highly transmissible variants.
IN America,Peru on Monday dramatically increased the official COVID-19 number to 180,764, following a government review. Peru has been among the most hit countries in Latin America, with its overcrowded hospitals and oxygen demand exceeding availability. Experts had long warned that the true death toll was being calculated in official statistics.
The government said it would now update its death toll, which stood at 69,342 as of Sunday, in part because of a lack of testing that made it difficult to confirm whether a person had died from the virus or any cause. other. Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said the criteria for identifying the coronavirus as the cause of death were changed.
Previously, only those who “had a positive diagnostic test” were considered dead from the virus, but other criteria have been included since then. The new number from COVID-19 includes deaths reported between March 2020 and May 22 this year. Among Latin American countries, only Brazil and Mexico have reported the highest number of deaths from the disease.
INAfricaUnemployment in South Africa rose to 32.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, local media reportsTuesday. The country hardest hit in Africa recently raised some COVID-19 public health restrictions in the face of rising numbers of cases.
INMiddle East,Dubai, the second largest member of the UAE federation, has begun offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to young people aged 12 to 15, the government’s media office said on Twitter.
INEurope, Italians can eat and drink inside bars and restaurants for the first time in a month, and this includes the morning ritual of having an espresso or cappuccino at a local café. By Tuesday, businesses had to offer outdoor seating, or serve coffee in ready-made cups, advising customers to leave the bar before drinking or following the virus restrictions.
Italy began withdrawing pandemic restrictions in April as the number of new cases showed signs of sustained decline. To date, nearly 35 million people in the country of 60 million have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
-From Reuters, Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 11:35 AM ET
