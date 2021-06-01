Czech police are demanding that the prime minister be charged with fraud





The criminal unit of the Economic Crime Department of the Prague Police has completed its investigation into the case – known as the “Stork Nest” – the statement said.

A spokesman for the Prague Public Prosecutor’s Office said Monday that the office had received the motion to indict two people as well as the investigative file on the case, which it said contained 34,000 pages.

“The Public Prosecutor will now review the files and decide whether to proceed with the lawsuit, drop the charges or find another solution,” Ale Cimbala said in the statement.

The Czech government’s press office did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. In a statement to CTK, the Czech state news agency, Babis dismissed the investigation as politically motivated and said “nothing illegal has ever happened”.

Babis has faced public outrage – including some of the largest protests since the 1989 revolution – over allegations about his financial and other issues. The case is named after Stork’s Nest’s leisure complex which is at the heart of alleged subsidy fraud. Part of the farm, part of the conference center with a hotel and sports facilities, Stork’s Nest resort received EU funding for small and medium-sized businesses between 2007 and 2013, according to its current owner, a company called IMOBA, which is part of the agricultural business of the Babis empire Agrofert. The investigation focuses on the ownership of the complex, trying to determine if it was eligible for funding. The property had been, in the past, part of Agrofert before being thrown into a separate company. Later it became part of Agrofert holding again, public records show. The EU anti-fraud office OLAF has said in the past that its investigation found “irregularities” in the payment of property subsidies, according to a 2018 statement from the Czech Ministry of Finance. Police first requested that Babis be charged in the case in 2019, but the case was dismissed by the prosecutor. The decision was later overturned by the country’s Attorney General Pavel Zeman who said the move to drop the case was premature. As owner of Agrofert, Babis was one of the richest business tycoons in the Czech Republic. In 2017, he placed the business in a trust, as required by law to stay in his post as finance minister. He became prime minister later that year. Separated from the Stork’s Nest investigation, an audit by the European Commission has found that Babis has violated the conflict of interest rules over his control of Agrofert-related trust funds. Babis dismissed the findings, saying the audit was “manipulated and artificially driven by professional snipers” from the ranks of opposition parties.

Thomas Etzler in Prague contributed to the report.

