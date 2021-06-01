The asparagus recipe is in the legal database after a ‘ridiculous’ mistake: WRAL.com





Asparagus is known to be a traditional side dish of the Flemish people, all the more so since a recipe for the delicious shoot has been mistakenly displayed in a Belgian law database. Local commercial lawyer Morgan Moller was surprised to find cooking instructions buried among the pricing laws of medical products in the French-language version of Moniteur Belge, a series of legal databases with access to papers, legislation and royal decrees. “A colleague mentioned me, so I went to the site to check and I immediately saw the error and took a picture,” he told CNN on Tuesday. “The real problem here was that if something appears in the official gazette, it is predestined for every person with an internet connection. “Any information contained therein is presumed to be true and accurate because third parties may use it as a source to support their legal argument.” Moller wrote on Twitter about his observation Friday, with a bug video that got thousands of views. “I’m tired of people saying Moniteur Belge is useless. You can find everything there: laws, decrees, recipes, you name it,” he read in his post. “Honestly, I have rarely encountered anything so hilarious in my legal career.” The recipe included six steps for baking asparagus with cream, tomato puree and Cantal cheese. The instructions include how to clean and rinse the asparagus and at what temperature you should place the oven. The recipe looks similar to what appears on the Marmiton cooking website. “She took a life in herself, honestly, we had no idea it would be of interest to so many people,” Moller added. Moller said that, in terms of his knowledge, a mistake like this does not happen often. Moniteur Belge did not respond to a request for comment. The director, Wilfried Verrezen, told the Belgian press RTL Info on Friday that the database in question had no legal value and that the error would be corrected immediately.

