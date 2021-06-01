Court in Dominica to hear the Choksi case on Wednesday

East Caribbean Supreme Court Considers Implementation of International Red Crescent Notice in India

Lawyers for fugitive businessman and diamond trader Mehul Choksi and the public prosecutor in Dominica filed written submissions with the East Caribbean Supreme Court on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s hearing on whether he will be deported.

As Indian investigators observe the outcome of the hearing carefully, lawyers are expected to discuss whether Dominica is prepared to implement the favor of the International Red Crescent Notice in India and whether his citizenship will be a factor in the courts’ decision.

Mr Choksis’s lawyers are asking the court that if he is deported, he should return to Antigua and Barbuda, where he is already facing an extradition trial, as well as a case to remove his Antiguan citizenship, but enjoys protection from deportation. immediate in India.

My client, Mr. Mehul Choksi, is a citizen of Antigua and is entitled to all constitutional protections under the Antigua Constitution and all legal remedies available to him under the law which he has even successfully used, said Mr.’s lawyer. Choksis in India Vijay Aggarwal Hindu, claiming Mr Choksi had been abducted from Antigua by a group of individuals led by a woman, who had befriended him in fake premises.

While Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said Mr Choksi remains an Indian citizen as he has not completed the waiver process, Mr Aggarwal noted that under Article 9 of the Citizenship Act, a person would cease to be a an Indian citizen the moment s / he gained citizenship of any other country, as Mr. Choksi did when he received Antiguan citizenship in 2017.

Later he and his nephew Nirav Modi, who are accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of 13,500 crores in bad loans, fled India and are being prosecuted by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. According to Mr. Brown, India has already sent a team of investigators carrying documents to Dominica courts and hope to transport it back to India if the court orders it.

From our perspective, we must prove that despite his Antiguan citizenship, the crimes he allegedly committed were committed when he was an Indian citizen and at least before he acquired Antiguan citizenship, said Rupin Sharma, senior IPS officer and author of a book on extradition procedures. “Even foreigners can break Indian laws and commit crimes and have no immunity if they are in India,” he added.

Mr Aggarwal, however, made it clear that the manner in which Mr Choksis appeared in Dominica, showing bruises and injuries would be part of the prayer in the Dominican court, as they would make the case that he had been forcibly taken from Antigua .

All these theories of Mr. Choks, who voluntarily escapes from Antigua, opposes common sense. First, he has a stance in his favor in Antigua. Secondly, I am informed that his passport is only in Antigua, so no one will try to escape without having his passport in his pocket. The brutal marks on his body and the passport factor now place the kidnapping allegations, said Mr. Aggarwal.

According to Mr. Sharma, who led the team that successfully secured the extradition of the crime world gangster accused of plotting the 1993 Mumbai bombings, Abu Salem from Portugal in 2005 after a lengthy legal battle, the Choksi case could be complicated by injuries , but the Prosecution team can also make the plea that it was the fugitive jeweler who had managed the disappearance himself to make it a matter with many jurisdictions to complicate the extradition case and delay his return to India.

When asked why the Interpol Red Corner Notice issued in December 2018 had not been sufficient for the Caribbean island countries to extradite Mr Choksi to India, Mr Sharma said RCNs only help with location and the arrest of fugitives. With the exception of some countries that allow extraditions for fugitives identified by the global Interpol coalition, there is no extradition obligation, he added.

Extradition depends on bilateral or multilateral treaties as well as reciprocity and diplomatic relations between the countries, added Mr. Sharma.