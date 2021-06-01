Varanasi building demolition: Prime Minister expresses condolences; ex-gratia announced for victims | Varanasi News





VARANASI: Two workers belonging to the Malda district of West Bengal were killed while six others were injured when part of an old, dilapidated and partially demolished building collapsed on them in the Kashi Vishwanath Dham area (corridor) early in Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested details of the incident from division commissioner Deepak Agrawal and also directed to provide the best possible treatment for the injured workers.

PSP, the construction company executing the project and the management of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) have jointly provided $ 5 billion in financial assistance to the relatives of each deceased. Similarly, each injured worker will be given a financial assistance of Rs 50,000.

The commissioner said, Five injured workers were released from the hospital after first aid after suffering minor injuries. A worker, who has suffered severe leg injuries, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Giving details of the tragedy, the commissioner added, After finishing their work on the night shift, about eight workers, all belonging to the WB state, had gathered under a ruined and partially demolished building, part of which remained intact to support an old structure behind it. Around 3.30am, this dilapidated structure collapsed and workers were buried under it.

Eyewitnesses and injured workers Arif Momin and Mukhtar Momin told TOI that after completing their night shift work, they went to sleep inside the Goenka library in the KV Dham project area, where arrangements were made for their stay. .

Since it was very hot and humid inside the library building, we went out to sleep in the open near the ruined building. However, suddenly part of the building collapsed around 3.30am and we were buried under the rubble, they added.

When they heard calls for help from the injured workers, their companions, police and others present inside the project area rushed to the scene and began efforts to rescue them. After the workers withdrew from the rubbish, they were rushed to SPG Division Hospital where Aminul Monin (40) and Ibadul Momin (27) were pronounced dead by doctors, said KVT (CEO) CEO Sunil Verma.

Abdul Jabbar, who suffered severe leg injuries, was referred to BHU Hospital for specialized treatment, Verma added.

News of the incident took officials on foot, as in addition to the commissioner, police commissioner A Satish Ganesh and Kaushal district magistrate Raj Sharma along with a large gang of officials arrived on the scene. Soon, NDRF personnel were also called in to assist in the rescue operation.

DM said, the Prime Minister called us in the morning and asked about the demolition of the building. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and instructed us to provide all possible support to them. He also instructed us to provide proper medical care for injured workers. He also assured us of all possible assistance from the Center.

Shortly after the incident, a delegation of Congress leaders, led by former Minister Ajay Rai and Mayor Raghvendra Chaubey, arrived at the hospital to assess the condition of the injured and demanded that the administration provide Rs 25 each as financial assistance to the families. of the slain and 5 Rs each for the injured persons.

The ambitious project on the 600-square-meter Kashi Vishwanath Dham (Corridor) project was conceived after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had officially launched the project laying its foundation in March 2018. Although work on the project has been hit by two consecutive Covid-19 pandemic waves, it is expected to be completed by November 15 this year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos