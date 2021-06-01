Coronavirus variants are getting new names to avoid regional stigma: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin

footprint Fabrice Coffrini / AFP through Getty Images

The World Health Organization is hoping to simplify the way the public talks about the growing number of coronavirus variants. Will start assigning different letters of the Greek alphabet to each new mutation of the virus.

The new system takes the names of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and removes them from the sometimes confusing scientific nomenclature, or stenography that places great emphasis on where the variants were first discovered.

For example, under the new system, variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, will be known as Alpha. Variant B.1.351, first seen in South Africa, will be called Beta, while variant originally found in Brazil, known as P.1, will go from Gamma.

The new names will not officially replace the scientific names already assigned to new variants, but the WHO said it is making the change in an effort to avoid stigmatizing nations where new variants appear.

“While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and remember, and are prone to misreporting,” the WHO said. in a statement on Monday. “As a result, people often use call variants from places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory.”

It is meant to avoid stigma

The risk of stigmatization is a WHO issue has warned of since the early days of the pandemic, when some politicians, particularly former President Donald Trump, would routinely refer to the virus as the “China virus” or the “Wuhan virus.” Trump said he used the terms “to be exact” and claimed they were not “racist at all”, yet he continued to use them after the WHO warning against language that can “perpetuate negative stereotypes or assumptions.”

The use of such a language became widespread. In a study released in May, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco directly linked Trump’s first tweet to a “Chinese virus” with an exponential increase in anti-Asian language on Twitter.

Rhetoric is followed by violence

More than a year later, much of that rhetoric has given way to violence. Last month, the Stop AAPI Hate group released a document documenting 6,603 hate incidents between March 2020 and March 2021. Physical attacks increased from 10% of total hate incidents in 2020 to almost 17% in 2021, according to the report.

In India, sensitivities about stigmatization prompted the government last month to urge social media companies to remove any references to the “India variant” from their platforms. A government official told Reuters the notice was issued to send a “loud and clear” message mentioning the “Indian variant” fuel miscommunication.

New names are going fast

It’s a message echoed Monday by Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for the COVID-19 response. “No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants,” she wrote on Twitter. Under the new WHO naming system, the variant, known among scientists as B.1.617.2, is called the Delta variant.

The new system applies to two different classifications of “disturbing variants”, considered the most potentially dangerous and second-tier “interest variants”.

There are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet. WHO has already assigned 10 of them four in the variants of concerns and six in the variants of interest.