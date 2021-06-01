International
Coronavirus variants are getting new names to avoid regional stigma: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin
Fabrice Coffrini / AFP through Getty Images
The World Health Organization is hoping to simplify the way the public talks about the growing number of coronavirus variants. Will start assigning different letters of the Greek alphabet to each new mutation of the virus.
The new system takes the names of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and removes them from the sometimes confusing scientific nomenclature, or stenography that places great emphasis on where the variants were first discovered.
For example, under the new system, variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, will be known as Alpha. Variant B.1.351, first seen in South Africa, will be called Beta, while variant originally found in Brazil, known as P.1, will go from Gamma.
The new names will not officially replace the scientific names already assigned to new variants, but the WHO said it is making the change in an effort to avoid stigmatizing nations where new variants appear.
“While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and remember, and are prone to misreporting,” the WHO said. in a statement on Monday. “As a result, people often use call variants from places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory.”
It is meant to avoid stigma
The risk of stigmatization is a WHO issue has warned of since the early days of the pandemic, when some politicians, particularly former President Donald Trump, would routinely refer to the virus as the “China virus” or the “Wuhan virus.” Trump said he used the terms “to be exact” and claimed they were not “racist at all”, yet he continued to use them after the WHO warning against language that can “perpetuate negative stereotypes or assumptions.”
The use of such a language became widespread. In a study released in May, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco directly linked Trump’s first tweet to a “Chinese virus” with an exponential increase in anti-Asian language on Twitter.
Rhetoric is followed by violence
More than a year later, much of that rhetoric has given way to violence. Last month, the Stop AAPI Hate group released a document documenting 6,603 hate incidents between March 2020 and March 2021. Physical attacks increased from 10% of total hate incidents in 2020 to almost 17% in 2021, according to the report.
In India, sensitivities about stigmatization prompted the government last month to urge social media companies to remove any references to the “India variant” from their platforms. A government official told Reuters the notice was issued to send a “loud and clear” message mentioning the “Indian variant” fuel miscommunication.
New names are going fast
It’s a message echoed Monday by Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for the COVID-19 response. “No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants,” she wrote on Twitter. Under the new WHO naming system, the variant, known among scientists as B.1.617.2, is called the Delta variant.
The new system applies to two different classifications of “disturbing variants”, considered the most potentially dangerous and second-tier “interest variants”.
There are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet. WHO has already assigned 10 of them four in the variants of concerns and six in the variants of interest.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]