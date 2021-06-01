The whole trial focuses on …: Goa government upholds appeal against Tejpals’s innocence | Latest India News

The Goa government in its appeal filed before the Bombay High Court in Goa has attacked the trial of Extraordinary Session Judge Kshama Joshi calling it perverted and influenced by extremely unacceptable material and evidence, graphic details of history the victim’s sexual past.

Filing an amended appeal against the trial, Goa Police said the trial, which was approved two weeks ago, was shocking in its apparent legal bias against the prosecutor (survivor) and that the trial was unstable in law and is tinged by prejudice and patriarchy and that much of the impugned trial was consumed by sexual rumors and alleged sexual fantasies about the prosecution which were legally prohibited.

The former editor of Tehelka magazine was accused of raping a young colleague in an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa during the THiNK festival in November 2013. The complainant alleged that Tejpal had raped her in a hotel elevator on November 7 and tried to attack him again on November 8th. Tejpal, who denied the charges in court, was acquitted by the speedy court on May 21st. The Goa government filed an appeal against the decision with the Bombay High Court last Tuesday.

The appeal is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The trial court in its 527-page decision was influenced by extremely inadmissible material and evidence, graphic details of the victim’s past sexual history, prohibited by law and used the same for purposes of censorship of her character and discrediting of its evidence. The whole trial focuses on the complaint of the appellant witness rather than on trying to ascertain the guilty role of the Defendant Defendant (Tarun Tejpal), the appeal states.

Goa police also said the trial court has completely rejected the survivor’s testimony despite her statement given in court, gave a clear and accurate account of incidents of sexual harassment, rape, sexual assault, anger of modesty, use of criminal force, and the wrong content and closure of which it was subjected to by the accused defendant, the then Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine.

When she suggests that it is unsafe to rely on her testimony as she is well educated, a good writer, proficient in English and above all knowledgeable about the law of rape, and was a capable, intelligent, independent person, the trial court, unfortunately, sets the strengths and achievements of the prosecutors to challenge her testimony, the prosecution argued.

It seems that the victims work in the field of gender and an article on the compensation of rape survivors authored by the prosecution and other such achievements have affected, in the eyes of the trial court, its credibility, reads the appeal of the states.

The state has also claimed that the verdict should be overturned and Tejpal should be punished for the offenses he was charged with as the Court did not believe the prosecutor’s version based on a conception of how a victim is expected to behave while being sexually assaulted.

The burden of expecting normative behavior is placed heavily and erroneously by the trial court on the shoulders of the prosecution, the state argued, adding that the trial court has drawn the opposite conclusion against the survivor because he does not look quite traumatized or looked scared after two incidents and in messages, she exchanged after incidents.

The discrepancies that the prosecution attributes to the shock and trauma she suffered at the hands of a person in a position of trust and authority who had attacked and violated her were not taken into account and her reactions are incorrectly treated as unbelievable without any logic or legitimate reason, the prosecution has argued.

Not only do the above observations betray a complete lack of understanding of post-trauma victim behavior, they also demonstrate complete ignorance of the law as well as the guidelines and guidelines adopted by the Supreme Court of India in such matters, he argued. state.

The state also argued that the victim had undergone a rigorous interrogation spanning almost 700 pages, spread over eighteen hearing dates, but that it was nothing less than a brutal assault on her character and claiming past sexual history created for to shame and humiliate him.

Not only should these questions have been rejected during the recording of the evidence, but the trial court has gone so far as to use precisely these questions and materials to discredit it, even though they were neither relevant to the case nor could they be were given law, the state argued.

Tejpal who was relieved when he was acquitted thanked Judge Kshama Joshi for his innocence.

In November 2013, I was falsely accused of sexual assault by a colleague. Today, the fair trial court of extra hearing Kshama Joshi, in Goa, has honorably released me. At an extremely timid age, where ordinary courage has become rare, I thank him who stood by the truth, he said.