



On Monday 31 May 2021, the Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew showed up at 11.11pm to help a yacht that had suffered an engine failure near the Belle Tout lighthouse.

The 27-foot yacht with one person on board was passing from Gosport to Eastbourne when the engine failed near shore at Belle Tout. The yacht captain dropped his anchor and called for help using his radio. Eastbourne RNL is the weather lifeboat, Jubilee diamonds, left and arrived on stage shortly after midnight. A volunteer crew member boarded the yacht to provide assistance and the victim boat pulled to the safety of Sovereign Harbor with the crew on foot at 1.50am. RNLI Coxswain Mark Sawyer who led the rescue said: It was a quick response to an incident that could have escalated into something much more serious. Once the captain realized the danger, he used his anchor to adjust his position and used his radio to call for help, which our volunteer crew was able to provide. This indicates the importance of the correct safety device on board Media contacts: Craig Robinson, Eastbourne Deputy Ship Press Officer RNLI (07956) 638924 [email protected] Daniel Baldock, Eastbourne RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer (07895) 369688 [email protected] [email protected] Paul Dunt, Regional Media Officer at RNLI, London and South East (07785) 296252 [email protected] RNLI online: For more information on RNLI please visit http://www.rnli.org/. News releases and other media sources, including RSS feeds, downloadable photos and videos, are available at the RNLI News Center. Top Facts About RNLI The Royal Royal Old Institute is the charity that saves life at sea. Our volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service in the UK and Ireland from 237 lifeboat stations, including four along the River Thames and inland waterway stations in Loch Ness, Lough Derg, Enniskillen and Lough Ree. In addition, RNLI has more than 1,000 lifeguards on over 180 beaches around the UK and operates a special flood rescue team, which can respond anywhere in the UK and Ireland when life-threatening floods occur. RNLI relies on public donations and inheritance to maintain its rescue service. As a charity it is split from, but works alongside government-controlled and funded Coast Guard services. Since RNLI was founded in 1824, our rescue teams and ships have saved at least 140,000 lives. Volunteers make up 95% of the charity, including 4,600 volunteer lifeboat crew members and 3,000 shore crew volunteers. In addition, tens of thousands of other dedicated volunteers raise funds and raise awareness, provide safety advice, and assist in our museums, shops, and offices. Learn more about RNLI For more information please visit the RNLI website or

Facebook,

Tweet AND

to YouTube. News releases, videos and photos are available at the News Center. Contacting RNLI – public questions Public members can contact RNLI at 0300 300 9990 or by email. RNLI is a charitable organization registered in England and Wales (209603) and Scotland (SC037736). Charity number 20003326 in the Republic of Ireland.

Top Facts About RNLI RNLI charity saves life at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service off the coast of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and, in a normal year, more than 240 lifeboats on the beaches around the UK and the Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of the Coast Guard and the government and depends on voluntary donations and inheritance to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and rescue guards have saved over 142,700 lives. Learn more about RNLI For more information please visit the RNLI website or Facebook, Tweet AND to YouTube. News releases, videos and photos are available at the News Center. Contacting RNLI – public questions Public members can contact RNLI at 0300 300 9990 (UK) or 1800 991802 (Ireland) or by email.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos