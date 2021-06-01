No change in implementation of contracts for supply of S-400 missile system in India: Sergey Lavrov

In 2019, India paid Russia about $ 800 million for missile systems. (File)

Moscow:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday assured India that there was no change in the implementation of contracts for the country’s supply of the sophisticated S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

His comments came weeks after Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said India would receive the first batch of sophisticated S-400 missile system from Russia in October-December this year.

“I would like to mention the implementation of contracts for the supply of S-400 systems in India. We do not see any change in this regard and the Indian authorities have confirmed their adherence to these agreements,” Mr Lavrov said in response to a during a press conference following the BRICS virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers hosted by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

In October 2018, India had signed a $ 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of S-400 air defense missile systems, despite warnings from the then Trump administration that extending the contract could trigger US sanctions under CAATSA.

The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. The Triumph interceptor-based missile system can destroy aircraft, missiles and even future enemy drones within a radius of up to 400 km.

Opposing America’s opponents through the Sanctions Act or CAATSA is a tough US law authorizing the administration to impose sanctions on countries that buy large defense equipment from Russia in response to the 2014 annexation by Crimea of ​​Crimea and its alleged interference. in the 2016 US presidential election.

In 2019, India made the first tranche of about $ 800 million payment to Russia for missile systems.

In December, Russia had said that the implementation of its ongoing defense agreements with India, including the supply of a batch of S-400 missile systems, was progressing well despite the threat of US sanctions.

“In terms of our cooperation with India, economically, politically and in the humanitarian sphere, in the military area and in healthcare, all kinds of cooperation, cooperation we developed gradually and in accordance with the agreement reached at the highest level,” he said. Mr. Lavrov on Tuesday.

“Literally today, we have sent a new batch of Sputnik-V vaccine in addition to large-scale steps to help support India in this situation they found themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the diplomat said. Russian top.

He also expressed Russia’s gratitude to India as chair of this year’s BRICS.

During the meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, Mr. Lavrov called on his counterparts from the five-nation bloc to come up with a common signal to the world in favor of strengthening and reforming the multilateral system.

“Our association plays one of the leading roles in solving global problems today. It is an example of real, inclusive, universal and non-discriminatory diversity,” he was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency TASS at the BRICS online meeting. minister.

“In this context, we support the initiative of our Indian friends who called on the BRICS Foreign Ministers to send a strong common signal to the world in favor of strengthening and reforming the multilateral system based on international law, based on the role “The generally recognized central United Nations as the most universal and comprehensive organization in global affairs. And the unanimous voice of the BRICS is very important,” he said.

On the issue of combating terrorism, Mr. Lavrov said, “This area is being actively developed within the BRICS. Its priority goals are specified in the” five “anti-terrorism strategy adopted last year. We are in favor of expanding the potential of the anti-terrorism working group. “Terrorism that was created. There are several current subgroups within it.”

The senior Russian diplomat also noted that negative trends have emerged in international relations amid the pandemic, with an increased potential for conflict and increased risks of the collapse of the strategic stability system.

“National selfishness, unscrupulousness in choosing the means to gain global dominance, ignoring the interests of other countries undermine the foundation of the post-World War II multilateral system, which lies in international law. I mean the Charter of the United Nations than the rules our western colleagues continue to fabricate, “he said, adding that more and more new challenges are being faced by the world community.