More than 200 bodies found at indigenous school in Canada

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest indigenous school, one of the institutions holding children taken from families throughout country.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of First Nation Tkemlups at Secwpemc said in a news announcement that the wreckage was confirmed last weekend with the help of radar penetrating the ground.

More bodies can be found because there are more areas to search on school premises, Casimir said on Friday.

In an earlier edition, she called the discovery an unthinkable loss that was talked about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residence School. It was once the site of the largest residential school in Canada.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and were not allowed to speak their native languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died.

The Canadian government apologized to Parliament in 2008 and acknowledged that physical and sexual abuse in schools was rampant. Many students remember being beaten because they speak their native languages; they also lost touch with their parents and their habits.

Indigenous leaders have cited that legacy of abuse and isolation as the main cause of epidemic levels of alcoholism and drug dependence on stocks.

A report more than five years ago by a Truth and Reconciliation Commission said at least 3,200 children had died between abuse and neglect, and he said there were reports of at least 51 deaths at Kamloops School between 1915 and 1963 alone.

That really rediscovers the surface of residential schools and the scars from this legacy of genocide against indigenous people, Terry Teegee, regional head of the First Nations Assembly for British Columbia, said on Friday.

The Prime Minister of British Columbia John Horgan said he was horrified and heartbroken when he learned of the discovery, calling it a tragedy of unimaginable proportions that highlights the violence and consequences of the school housing system.

The Kamloops School operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and ran it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

Casimir said the deaths are believed to be undocumented, though a local museum archivist is working with the British Royal Columbia Museum to see if data on the deaths can be found.

Given the size of the school, with up to 500 students enrolled and attending classes at any one time, we understand that this confirmed loss affects First Nations communities throughout British Columbia and beyond, Casimir said in the initial release released late Thursday.

The Tkemlups community leadership acknowledges their responsibility to care for these missing children, Casimir said.

Access to the latest technology allows for a real account of missing children and hopefully it will bring some peace and closure to those lost lives, she said in the announcement.

Casimir said officials are informing community members and surrounding communities that had children attending school.

The First Nations Health Authority called the discovery of the children extremely painful and said in an online post that it would have a significant impact on the Tkemlps community and the communities served by this residential school.

The director general of the authority, Richard Jock, said the discovery illustrates the detrimental and enduring impacts the school housing system continues to have on First Nations people, their families and communities.

Nicole Schabus, a law professor at Thompson Rivers University, said each of her first-year law students at Kamloops University spends at least one day at the former residential school talking to survivors about the conditions they had gone through.

She said she had not heard the survivors talk about an unmarked grave area, but everyone is talking about the children who failed.

Australia also apologized for the so-called Stolen Generations of thousands of Aborigines forcibly taken from their families as children under assimilation policies that lasted from 1910 to 1970.

Canada offered those who were taken from their families compensation for the years they attended residential schools. The offer was part of a court settlement.