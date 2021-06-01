Morrison Fails Minerals In China: Work | recently





Anthony Albanese has accused Scott Morrison of jeopardizing China’s mining exports by putting domestic policy ahead of foreign policy. The Labor leader will step up his criticism of the Prime Minister’s approach to Australia’s largest trading partner in a speech to the mining industry bosses in Canberra on Wednesday. Mr Albanese says Mr Morrison has no long-term strategy for dealing with a more persistent China while also finding trade co-operation in the interests of both nations. “Mr Morrison is making a grave mistake by putting his domestic political interests ahead of Australia’s national interests,” he says. “Australia needs more strategy and less policy when it comes to managing our differences with China.” Mr Albanese also referred to Defense Secretary Peter Dutton’s recent statement that the conflict with China over Taiwan could not be reduced, and Interior Secretary Michael Pezzullo ‘s warning about “war drums”. “(They can) ignite nationalist sentiment and secure a six-hour news capture,” he says. “But foreign policy is not a game. It is not a photographic option. It is a serious business with deep security and economic implications.” Mr Morrison last month denied using tensions with China as a domestic political tool. “Australians can always rely on the Liberals and the Nationals, the coalition government, to do what is right in Australia’s national security interests,” he said. Mr Albanese believes the mineral industry should also be concerned about “debt punishment” in the federal budget and the government’s refusal to embrace emerging technologies. An elected Labor government will aim to revive production by adding value to products mined in Australia, such as lithium batteries, through a $ 15 billion reconstruction fund. Mr Albanese said more production would also benefit steel, iron ore and coal along with new industries with job creation in all sectors. “Embracing renewables will create tens of thousands of secure jobs – jobs in which you can start a family.” Australian Associated Press







