Germany, France seek answers to US-Danish spying scandal | Taiwan News





German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that they were awaiting an explanation regarding revelations that the Danish secret service had aided the US in spying on European leaders. An investigation by a group of European media and broadcasters found that Danish intelligence had helped the National Security Agency (NSA) spy on senior politicians in Germany, France and elsewhere between 2012 and 2014 – when Joe Biden was serving as deputy. . president Macron condemned the actions by the Danish authorities after a meeting with Merkel, with the German Chancellor agreeing to seek answers from Washington and Copenhagen. What did Macron and Merkel say? “This is not acceptable among allies, much less between allies and European partners,” Macron said. The French president stressed the importance of good relations between Europe and the US, but stressed that “there was no room for doubt”. He added that he was waiting for “full clarity” from the Danish and American allies. Merkel pursued that she “could only agree” with Macron’s feelings. However, the chancellor took a slightly softer tone – saying she was “reassured” by remarks by current Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen. “In this regard I see a good basis not only for resolving the issue, but also for really coming to trustworthy relations,” she said. Bramsen, who did not hold the post during the period in question, did not confirm the reports and only gave a blanket sentence of any close ally interception as “unacceptable”. Bramsen became aware of the actions of the Danish intelligence service at the end of 2020, according to the Danish public broadcaster DR. Not long after, senior intelligence officials were removed from their positions, although no explanation was given at the time. How did others react? Denmark’s Scandinavian neighbors also demanded answers after the report revealed that the NSA had also spied on Norwegian and Swedish leaders with Danish support. “It is unacceptable if countries that have close allied cooperation feel the need to spy on each other,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told NRK, a public broadcaster who also took part in the investigation. Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist had also been “in contact with the Danish defense minister to ask if Danish platforms were used to spy on Swedish politicians”. Edward Snowden – the former NSA operative who released thousands of classified documents in 2013 shedding light on an extensive espionage operation – also called for an explanation. “There should be a clear demand for full public disclosure not only from Denmark, but their old partner as well,” he wrote on Twitter. ab / rs (AFP, dpa)

