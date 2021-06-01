The number of smokers rises to 1.1 billion worldwide, the study says





A new study suggests there was a record 1.1 billion smokers worldwide in 2019 and nearly 8 million related deaths. Researchers warn progress against the spread of tobacco use in smoking has slowed in the last 10 years in many countries and population growth is resulting in an increasing number of smokers. “Countries have a clear and urgent opportunity to adopt strong, evidence-based policies to accelerate the reduction of the prevalence of smoking and reap massive health benefits for their citizens,” the study authors write. Findings published inLancetcome from data on 204 countries and territories as part of the Global Burden of Siseases2019 study. While the World Health Organization sparked positive changes in the decade after 2005 through its Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) recommending tools such as eliminating tax-free and green-light smoking laws – say study authors, 15 years ago late, “a large implementation gap remains.” The authors highlighted three notable patterns of concern, including little progress made in countries like China and Indonesia with large populations and a high prevalence of smoking, an increase in smokers over time due to population growth and progress slow. The researchers found that only 10 countries account for nearly two-thirds of global smokers: “China, India, Indonesia, USA, Russia, Bangladesh, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam and the Philippines.” Moreover, 30% of all smokers worldwide were living in China in 2019, according to the study. The results suggested that most smokers acquire the harmful habit between the ages of 14-25, underlining the need to prevent smoking in younger populations. ““Unlike other risk factors, such as overweight, diet and hypertension, if an individual does not become a regular smoker by the age of 25, then he is unlikely to become a smoker.” “Smoking is a major risk factor that threatens the health of people around the world, but tobacco control is unfortunately insufficient in many parts of the world,” said Professor Emmanuela Gakidou, senior author, Institute for Health Measurements and Assessment (IHME), University of Washington, said in a news announcement. “The persistently high prevalence of smoking among young people in many countries, along with the expansion of tobacco and nicotine products, highlight an urgent need to redouble tobacco control.” The most common health issues associated with smoking between the two sexes included ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, tracheal, bronchial, and lung cancer, and stroke, which accounts for all 72% of all deaths. related to smoking in 2019. “Our findings are an urgent call to action for countries to implement and enforce stronger tobacco control policies than are currently in place and serve as a plan for targeting interventions, monitoring progress, allocating resources and planning for type the future of the health system “, writes the authors of the study.

