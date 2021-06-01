The MP government warns of action as the new doctors strike enters its 2nd day

About 3,000 junior doctors from six medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh continued their strike for a second day on Tuesday to put pressure on their various demands, including free treatment for them and their families if they contract Covid-19.

However, the state government has warned of action if the strike continues.

On Monday, protesting doctors abstained from working in the Outpatient Departments (OPD), Inpatient Departments (IPD) and other wards of various health care institutions.

They also resigned from Covid-19 duties on Tuesday, PTI president Junior Doctors Association President Arvind Meena told PTI.

The association, made up of about 3,000 members from six medical colleges in the state, has demanded that beds for junior doctors serving Covid-19 patients be reserved in separate areas in case they contract the infection.

She also demanded that medical treatment should be free for such doctors as well as their family members.

Meena said there has been no increase in their salaries since the past two years, despite a reassurance from the state government.

Earlier, the junior doctors went on strike on May 6, but resumed a few hours later after the state government assured them that their demands would be met.

Meena claimed that the state government had then promised that the association’s requirements would be met, but nothing has materialized so far.

The association has now asked the government to issue a written order meeting their requirements, he said.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said the government will take action if the protesting doctors do not continue working.

“It is unfortunate that when society needs them more, doctors are on strike. The government has accepted their demands. The state government is paying a sum of 60,000 to 70,000 a month totem, “Sarang told reporters when asked about the issue.

He said four of the six new doctors’ requests have been fully accepted, but they are still holding a stubborn stance.

“This is like blackmailing patients. It is an unfortunate situation, when when the time comes to fulfill the determination with which they have become doctors, they have started blackmailing patients,” he claimed.

Sarang said he has demanded that doctors return to work as soon as possible.

“If they do not return to work, then we will definitely have to take action. It will be difficult for us to tolerate any injustice to patients,” the minister added.

However, House of Commons chief Kamal Nath said the state government should consider the demands of the new doctors.

“They are on strike to call for their 6-point claim statute. Health services are being affected by their strike in this pandemic period. The government should immediately consider their requests with sympathy and take a decision in the interest of the public, “Nath said in a tweet.