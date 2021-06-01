International
The MP government warns of action as the new doctors strike enters its 2nd day
About 3,000 junior doctors from six medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh continued their strike for a second day on Tuesday to put pressure on their various demands, including free treatment for them and their families if they contract Covid-19.
However, the state government has warned of action if the strike continues.
On Monday, protesting doctors abstained from working in the Outpatient Departments (OPD), Inpatient Departments (IPD) and other wards of various health care institutions.
They also resigned from Covid-19 duties on Tuesday, PTI president Junior Doctors Association President Arvind Meena told PTI.
The association, made up of about 3,000 members from six medical colleges in the state, has demanded that beds for junior doctors serving Covid-19 patients be reserved in separate areas in case they contract the infection.
She also demanded that medical treatment should be free for such doctors as well as their family members.
Meena said there has been no increase in their salaries since the past two years, despite a reassurance from the state government.
Earlier, the junior doctors went on strike on May 6, but resumed a few hours later after the state government assured them that their demands would be met.
Meena claimed that the state government had then promised that the association’s requirements would be met, but nothing has materialized so far.
The association has now asked the government to issue a written order meeting their requirements, he said.
Meanwhile, State Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said the government will take action if the protesting doctors do not continue working.
“It is unfortunate that when society needs them more, doctors are on strike. The government has accepted their demands. The state government is paying a sum of 60,000 to 70,000 a month totem, “Sarang told reporters when asked about the issue.
He said four of the six new doctors’ requests have been fully accepted, but they are still holding a stubborn stance.
“This is like blackmailing patients. It is an unfortunate situation, when when the time comes to fulfill the determination with which they have become doctors, they have started blackmailing patients,” he claimed.
Sarang said he has demanded that doctors return to work as soon as possible.
“If they do not return to work, then we will definitely have to take action. It will be difficult for us to tolerate any injustice to patients,” the minister added.
However, House of Commons chief Kamal Nath said the state government should consider the demands of the new doctors.
“They are on strike to call for their 6-point claim statute. Health services are being affected by their strike in this pandemic period. The government should immediately consider their requests with sympathy and take a decision in the interest of the public, “Nath said in a tweet.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]