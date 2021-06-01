



An old source in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) told The Telegraph: “He spares no effort to refute Cummings’ narrative.” About 25,000 people were discharged from hospitals into care homes without all taking a test at the height of the pandemic last spring. According to the latest figures from UK statistics agencies, there have been 36,275 deaths involving coronavirus in care homes since the virus crisis began. Leading figures within the care sector have repeatedly criticized the Secretary of Health, who claimed that a “protective shield” had been thrown through care homes when the pandemic began. Anita Astle MBE, managing director of the Wren Hall nursing home in Selston, Nottinghamshire, lost 13 of the occupants of her Covid nursing home and said her staff had been left “traumatized” by the pandemic. “Matt Hancock claims he placed a protective shield around care homes,” she said. “Where was that shield and what was it? Because I certainly did not see it. I expect there to be some kind of lie, but to actually allow people to die prematurely, that is unforgivable.” On Thursday, Public Health England (PHE) released data suggesting that only 1.7 per cent of Covid care home explosions between January 30 and October 12 were potentially planted in a hospital. In total, 806 care home residents caught the virus in those outbreaks 1.2 percent of the total 43,398 care home cases in that period. The PHE report concluded that hospital-related planting accounts for a small proportion of all caregiver outbreaks, but noted that new controls on out-of-hospital outpatient care by mid-April could have reduced year-round number. The study did not look at asymptomatic cases. DHSC was contacted for comment.

