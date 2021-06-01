ABC rejects Christian Porter ‘s offer to settle defamation lawsuit | Christian Porter

ABC turned down an offer from Christian Porter to settle his defamation case weeks before the minister agreed to mediate, Guardian Australia may reveal.

The former attorney general has claimed a victory in the high-profile case, but it is understood that he initially made an offer for a relatively modest financial solution without an apology or withdrawal of the article.

The offer was rejected by the broadcaster in early May and the two sides entered into mediation on Friday 28 May, reaching an agreement on Monday.

This comes as a friend of the woman who made a historic rape allegation against Porter an allegation he strongly denies separately sent the former Attorney General a legal notice of concerns Tuesday over comments he made during a press conference which she said it violated my honesty and integrity.

Jo Dyer who brought up the issue after seeing Porters star lawyer Sue Chrysanthou SC refrain from acting on his now-defunct defamation offer against ABC issued a statement Tuesday saying she had sent a legal notice to Porter after the fiery press conference he held after dropping his case against the public broadcaster.

Porter ‘s decision to drop the issue did not end the hostilities between the parties, with a series of blows back and forth over the deal.

Although the terms of the deal are confidential, comments from Porter and ABC reporter Louise Milligan have raised important questions about the timing and circumstances of the out-of-court settlement.

At his press conference, Porter said ABC had approached his lawyers last Friday for urgent mediation.

And we agreed, we agreed to go to that mediation. That mediation has been requested by ABC, he said.

This chronology was discussed on Twitter by Milligan, who wrote that it was Porter who had proposed a solution before.

If he wants to oppose it, happy to refresh his memory and release the conditions he offered, she wrote.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

The Guardian understands that ABC had approached Porter for mediation before the special hearing last week to decide whether Chrysanthou should have refrained from acting on the matter.

The offer was initially rejected, before the parties agreed to go to the negotiating table at the end of last week.

But before that, Porter’s lawyers had offered to resolve the issue if ABC agreed to pay a financial settlement.

The Guardian asked Porters’s lawyers if a settlement offer, including a financial payment, had been made to ABC by Porter, but received no response.

Contradictory accounts raise questions about how Porter sought to characterize the deal out of court. Ever since announcing he would drop his high-stakes defamation offer, Porter has sought to claim that his legal action had forced the ABC to withdraw, despite not providing an apology or withdrawal.

After a news conference on Monday in which he insisted that ABC had been forced to make a humiliating backlash and admitted that he regretted publishing what he called the sensationalist article, the public broadcaster issued a statement saying it did not say who regrets the publication of Four History of Angles at the center of the issue.

The statement also stressed that the original February article by Milligan remains online without changes.

The article was not sensationalist. It was an accurate and factual report on a letter sent to the prime minister and two other senior politicians, an ABC spokeswoman said.

Dyer, meanwhile, claims that the comments made about him during the press conference were defamatory and sent a legal notice to Porter.

During the press conference Porter told reporters that he believed it was the comments made by Dyer under questioning in that case that had forced ABC to ask us for mediation.

My view is that there is incontrovertible evidence in a court that someone was trained by Louise Milligan to destroy important communications, my view is what made ABC, force them, ask us for mediation and forced them to the point where they have to say they regret the result of the article, he said.

The porters’ comments appear to refer to evidence provided by Dyer during his interrogation in the Chrysanthou case. Pushed by Porters attorney Chris Withers SC over why she had deleted Signal messages between her and Milligan, whose Four Corners story was at the center of the defamation case, she said it was partly as a result of requests from the ABC reporter .

Dyer said it was partly from advice from Milligan and more generally I think my registration and retention processes are somewhat chaotic and those closest to me suggested it might be better to be more careful [given] the sensitive nature of the issues clearly discussed in this issue.

Dyer said she could not recall when Milligan had asked her to delete the messages, but said: At the point at which we moved to Signal Ms. Milligan had clearly reinforced that this was a more confidential means of communication, I think there was a hope [that] I would wipe as we walked together. I can say that I did not care about the messages and deleted them en masse a few months ago.

ABC has strongly denied that suggestion, saying it categorically rejects Milligan’s claim that Dyer directed. The broadcaster also said that the comments had nothing to do with the agreement between the parties.

The suggestion is not only an insult to Ms. Milligan, but also to Ms. Dyers’ intelligence and integrity, the public broadcaster said.

On Tuesday, Dyer issued a statement in which she claimed that Porter had challenged my honesty and integrity, saying it was the second time the former attorney general had made defamatory comments about me after he previously issued a statement suggesting her action to stop Chrysanthou was part of an improper last minute legal strategy.

Yesterday Mr. Porter claimed that, after the training by Ms. Milligan, I had destroyed important communications that could have had an impact on his now-discontinued action against Ms. Milligan and ABC. This is absurd, she said.

There was nothing improper, illegal or bad in my decisions to save or delete certain messages, decisions that were made long before Mr. Porter launched his now-discontinued action against Ms. Milligan and ABC.

This afternoon Marque Lawyers sent a second notice of concern to Mr. Porter about his constant slanderous comments to me.

The Guardian did not see the announcement of the concerns and turned to Porters’s lawyers for comment.