Summary of information NB COVID-19: 5 new cases, the province is ready to miss the targeted vaccination for 5 days

New Brunswick had five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and is poised to achieve its “green” goal of having 75 percent of the population adequately vaccinated with their first dose of a five-day COVID vaccine , at the current rate, according to the data crusher.

The province reported another 5,916 doses administered on Tuesday, pushing the total number of New Brunswickers vaccinated by at least one dose to 439,871.

This is 63.4 percent of the eligible population aged 12 or over.

But there are almost 80,000 people left and only six days to go.

As of Tuesday, the provincial seven-day average for administered doses is 7,428, said Oliver Dueck, a Fredericton-based program developer who has been tracking county vaccine data for the past few months.

Coincidentally, Canada as a whole is projected to reach 75% of the 12+ population vaccinated with a single dose as early as June 12th. https://t.co/B9hVLx6pu7 –@oliverdueck

Although that is an improvement on Monday’s seven-day average of 6,851, the province will still not hit 75 percent of the population by June 12, instead of its June 7 target, he said.

The daily average will have to go through more than 13,000 doses to meet the Phase 1 goal of the opening plan unveiled last week, Dueck said.

It’s possible, he said.

“We had a day a few weeks ago where we had over 13,000 first doses administered that day, as well as a few other days where we were close to 12,000. So if we can keep such numbers, of course it is possible.”

Between May 20 and May 22, the total doses administered were: 11,800, 13,200 and 11,400.

Public Health encourages anyone who has not yet received their first dose book an appointment online through Horizon or Vital Health Network clinics or by contacting aparticipating pharmacy.

Clinics operated by regional health authorities are showing availability Wednesday in Edmundston, Moncton, Tracadie and Saint John.

Vaccine availability is showing Thursday in Bathurst, Moncton, Fredericton, Saint-Quentin, Sussex, Caraquet and Grand Manan, and Friday Grandin Falls, Fredericton, Saint John, Bathurst, Bouctouche, Shippagan and Campbellton.

142 active cases

Public Health has reviewed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick because two of the cases have been assessed for other jurisdictions.

A previously reported report in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and a previously reported case in the Saint John region, Zone 2, have been removed from the list.

New Brunswick now has 142 active cases of COVID-19.

Five people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. A New Brunswicker was hospitalized outside the province in an intensive care unit.

The breakdown of the five new cases reported Monday is as follows:

Moncton Region, Area 1, one case:

The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Fredericton Region, Area 3, two cases:

A person 50 to 59

A person 70 to 79

Both cases are under investigation

Bathurst Region, Area 6, two cases:

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

A total of 335,914 tests were performed, including 1,547 on Monday. New Brunswick has had 2,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,029 recurrences and 43 COVID-related deaths.

The graph below shows the active case rates and total case rates for each of the seven areas of the province, based on the population size provided by the Department of Health and the current case count.

region Population Active cases Active rate of issues* Cases to date Scale of issues so far * Moncton 222,694 40 18 460 207 St. John 176,280 11 6 293 166 Fredericton 183,421 80 44 391 213 Edmundston 48,254 0 0 751 1,556 Campbellton 25,199 0 0 185 734 Bathurst 78,858 10 13 97 123 Miramichi 42,121 1 2 38 90

* per 100,000 population

New public exhibitions

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates:

Fredericton Region:

RV insurance , 111 King. St., Woodstock, May 14th

, 111 King. St., Woodstock, May 14th Carquest , 68 Scott St., Hartford, May 14, May 15, and May 25.

, 68 Scott St., Hartford, May 14, May 15, and May 25. Irving and Murray , 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, May 15th.

, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, May 15th. Canadian rubber , 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, May 15th.

, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, May 15th. Nackawic Grab N Go Irving , 467 Route 105, May 18, May 24 and May 25.

, 467 Route 105, May 18, May 24 and May 25. Attractive Technical Equipment , 150 Main St., Bath, May 20.

, 150 Main St., Bath, May 20. Grab Zealand N Go Irving , 104 Zealand Rd., May 22nd.

, 104 Zealand Rd., May 22nd. River Valley Automotive , 445 Route 105, Nackawic, May 26th.

, 445 Route 105, Nackawic, May 26th. Kedmar Ventures Ltd., 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, 28 May.

Public Health is offering the COVID-19 test to anyone who has been to a public exposure area, even if they do not have any symptoms. Residents canlook for a test onlineor call Tele-Care 811.

People who experience one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public expositions

Public Health previously reported the following potential public exposures:

Fredericton Region:

Terry LeClair automatic body towing , 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13 – May 28.

, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic, May 13 – May 28. Construction Supplies Kent , 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, May 23 between noon and 5 p.m.

, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton, May 23 between noon and 5 p.m. Lincoln Big Stop , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis on May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Irving , 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton, May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sobeys, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, May 28, between 1:00 pm and 3 pm

Canadian rubber , 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto, May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Sobeys , Miramichi Street, Oromocto, May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, Miramichi Street, Oromocto, May 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Drug Mart Buyers , 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

, 1198 Onondaga St, Oromocto, May 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. dollarama`s , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 and 12:30 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 10:30 and 12:30 p.m. Atlantic superstore , Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, Oromocto Mall, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Day & Ross Transport Terminal , 11187 Route 130, Somerville, 22 May

, 11187 Route 130, Somerville, 22 May Kingswood Entertainment Center , 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellmon May 22 between 4pm and 9pm

, 1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwellmon May 22 between 4pm and 9pm Service New Brunswick, 432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

432 Queen St., Fredericton, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Day & Ross Transport Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 21st

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 21st Dita & Ross , 414 York St., Fredericton, May 18.19 and May 21

, 414 York St., Fredericton, May 18.19 and May 21 Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Buying the Head , 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. dollarama`s , 1033 Prospect St., May 21, between 4 and 6 p.m.

, 1033 Prospect St., May 21, between 4 and 6 p.m. Giant tiger , 1160SmytheSt., On May 21 between 4 pm and 6 pm

, 1160SmytheSt., On May 21 between 4 pm and 6 pm Day & Ross Transport Terminal , 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20

, 398 Main St., Hartland, May 17-20 Downtown Optometry Clinic , 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, May 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Of course Fitness suitable , 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary’s, May 20 between 5 pm and 11:59 pm

, 125 NB-105, Lower Saint-Mary’s, May 20 between 5 pm and 11:59 pm Submarine Captain / Irving Oil , 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 pm and 5 pm

, 305 Route 110, West Florenceville, Thursday, May 20, between 2:30 pm and 5 pm Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5pm and 8pm

116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5pm and 8pm Aldo Shoes , 1381 Regent St., May 19, between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., May 19, between 4 and 8 p.m. LeChteau , 1381 Regent St., May 19, between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., May 19, between 4 and 8 p.m. LawtonsDroga , 1381 Regent St., May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1381 Regent St., May 19 and May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Home storage , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Pizza Fadi, 312 Main St., Fredericton Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Center , 300 St. St. Mary’s St., Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. St. Mary’s St., Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 and 5 p.m. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton YMCA Daily Care , 570 York St., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19

, 570 York St., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19 Gym Reps , 401 Connell St., Woodstock, May 17 – May 19 between 8pm and midnight.

, 401 Connell St., Woodstock, May 17 – May 19 between 8pm and midnight. Capitol Building , 114 Queen St., Woodstock, May 17 to May 19.

, 114 Queen St., Woodstock, May 17 to May 19. Of Scholten , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Walmart, 125 Crossing of the two nations, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 and 8 p.m.

125 Crossing of the two nations, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 and 8 p.m. dollarama`s , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton Monday, May 17, between 6pm and 8pm

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton Monday, May 17, between 6pm and 8pm Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton Monday, May 17, between 5pm and 7pm

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton Monday, May 17, between 5pm and 7pm Walmart Super Center , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 and 4 p.m. Drug Mart Buyers , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton Sunday, May 16, between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton Sunday, May 16, between 8 and 10 p.m. Church of the Church of Christ (Parish) , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Atlantic superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, May 16 between 9 and 11 p.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, May 16 between 9 and 11 p.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , Queen St. 659, between 3 a.m. Saturday, May 15 and noon Sunday, May 16.

, Queen St. 659, between 3 a.m. Saturday, May 15 and noon Sunday, May 16. Supplies for the construction of the castle , Columbus St. 24B, Perth-Andover, May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

, Columbus St. 24B, Perth-Andover, May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m. Arthurette General Store , 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, May 11 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10:00 p.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, May 11 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., May 16 between 10:00 p.m. and 6 p.m., and May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Save easily,A-24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, May 11, May 14, May 15 and May 21 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Monctonregion:

DJ Marine , 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25 – May 28.

, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin, May 25 – May 28. St. Peter’s Catholic Church , 2000 Street 535, Cocagne, Sunday, May 23, 11 p.m.

, 2000 Street 535, Cocagne, Sunday, May 23, 11 p.m. Day & Ross Transport Terminal , 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, May 20 and May 22.

, 651 Frenette Ave., Moncton, May 20 and May 22. Wendy’s Restaurant , 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, May 22 between noon and 8 p.m.

, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, May 22 between noon and 8 p.m. Banka TD , 525RegisSt., Dieppe, May 22 between 8:30 and 10:30 am

, 525RegisSt., Dieppe, May 22 between 8:30 and 10:30 am Moxie lattice and bar , 10WyseSt., Moncton, May 21 between 9:30 and 7 p.m.

, 10WyseSt., Moncton, May 21 between 9:30 and 7 p.m. TimHortons , 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, May 21 between 10 and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 and noon.

, 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, May 21 between 10 and 6:30 p.m. and May 23 between 8 and noon. A&W , 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4pm and 8pm

, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on May 21 between 4pm and 8pm CodiacTranspoCit Y Bus # 60 , atMa 21 between 7:45 and 11 am

Y , atMa 21 between 7:45 and 11 am Bus CodiacTranspoCity # 51 , on Ma 21 between 7:15 pm and 10 pm

, on Ma 21 between 7:15 pm and 10 pm subway , 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, May 19 between 8:30 and 9:15 am

, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, May 19 between 8:30 and 9:15 am Extreme windows, 80LoftusSt., Moncton, May 18, May 19, May 20 and May 21 between 7:30 am and 4 pm

Edmundston Region:

Tim Hortons, St. Canada 54, Saint-Quentin, inMay 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Bathurst Region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

Persons interested in having COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Liquid nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.

People with one of those symptoms should: