Peru more than doubles Covid-19 death toll, leaving it with the worst death rate in the world





The Prime Minister of Peru announced on Monday that the death toll from March 1, 2020 to May 22, 2021 was revised up to 180,764. The previous figure as of Sunday was 69,342, which is 2.6 times lower than the revised total.

Speaking at a press conference on CNN TV Peru contributor Violeta Bermudez said the updated figures were based on advice received from a panel of Peruvian and international experts.

“She [is] “Our duty is to make public the updated information, not only as part of our commitment to transparency, but also to meet our obligations as a state,” Bermudez said.

Peru already had one of the worst death rates in the world before the government review. The new figures bring the death rate from just over 200 to more than 500 deaths per 100,000 people – at the top of Hungary, which has had 305 deaths per 100,000 people since May 22, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Bermudez joined in the announcement by Health Minister Oscar Ugarte and the group of civil servants and independent professionals who worked to perfect the death toll. Ugarte said that Peru would immediately apply the methodology recommended by the group in order to “have a daily figure which more closely reflects the reality of what is happening with the pandemic in our country”. Peru is one of the most hit countries in Latin America, with one cripples a new wave of cases at the beginning of the year pushing physicians to the breaking point and causing a critical shortage of intensive care unit beds. In late May, Peru lasted a state of emergency and nationwide blockade until the end of June, Reuters reported. The announcement of the review comes just days before Peruvians head to the polls for the second round of Sunday’s presidential election. Peruvians voted in the first round again in April, where they were asked to elect the country’s fifth president in just four years and voters have been left disillusioned by the political class after a string of corruption scandals. Last week, Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said Covid-19 cases and deaths were at alarming levels in the United States. The region reported over 1.2 million new Covid-19 cases and 31,000 deaths last week – figures that remain unchanged in recent weeks, Etienne said, before adding that the data showed that “Latin American countries also represented the top five the highest mortality rates worldwide. ” Regarding the slow spread of vaccination in the United States, the PAHO director once again called on the global community to help expand vaccine coverage in the region. “In our region of nearly 700 million people, only 37 million have been fully vaccinated against Covid, I hope you agree that this is completely unacceptable.” Covid-19 vaccines in Latin America are in dangerous short supply. Etienne previously told reporters on May 19: “Indeed only 3% of Latin Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and we still have a long way to go to ensure that everyone is protected.” Separately, the WHO warned on Monday that it would be a “monumental mistake” to think the Covid-19 risk has passed. “The reality is, we still have a lot of work to do to end this pandemic,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the closing of the 74th World Health Assembly. encouraged that cases and deaths continue to fall globally, but it would be a monumental mistake for any country to think that the danger has passed. “ The way out of the pandemic, he said, is the adaptive and sustainable use of public health measures, along with proper vaccination. Tedros urged member states to commit to supporting the targets of achieving at least 10% of the population of all vaccinated countries by the end of September and at least 30% by the end of the year. “One day – hopefully soon – the pandemic will be behind us, but the psychological signs will remain for those who have lost loved ones, the health workers who are lying beyond the breaking point. And millions of people of all ages. “They have faced months of loneliness and isolation,” he said.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas and Jack Guy also contributed to this report.

