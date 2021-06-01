Biden must manage the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The Middle East has a way of imposing itself on American presidents and their administrations. Just ask President Joe Biden. with six phone calls to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calls on Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Egypt, he realized, despite his hopes, that his personal involvement was needed to help produce the ceasefire. And while a trip to the Middle East had not been on his agenda at this time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken felt the need to go to the region to try to strengthen the ceasefire, address the humanitarian and reconstruction needs in Gaza and establish a diplomatic path for the management of Israeli-Palestinian relations and readmission in the result of two states for two peoples.

As someone who negotiated with the parties for decades, I know that each of these tasks contains its own challenges. Ironically, the most difficult is to strengthen the ceasefire. True, it was a ceasefire in which nothing was agreed but a ceasefire, but the fact is that both sides had reason to stop. Hamas was paying a heavy price for him military infrastructure and had already achieved what it intended to do: impose a price on Israel in response to the events in Jerusalem and make Hamas more the focal point of the Palestinian cause than the Palestinian Authority on the West Bank. For its part, Israel, too, had succeeded militarily in what it would mainly achieve with airstrikes: it had destroyed Hamas missile production facilities and a critical part of its network of tunnels protecting Hamas weapons, the fighters , intelligence tools and even some of its own COMMANDERS. Additional strikes, at best, would yield declining returns at a time when internationals public opinion had already turned strongly against Israel. Still, even when the end of the fire may be in the interest of both parties, ceasefires do not necessarily occur without outside mediation and intervention, and Egypt and the Biden administration played that role by creating cover, pressure, and an explanation for both.

What about addressing humanitarian needs and reconstruction? Before setting fire to telling the truth, UNRWA Director in Gaza Matthias Schmale accepted that the Israeli attacks, though brutal, were precise and that with the Kerem Shalom crossing point open, there was no shortage of food, fuel or medicine in Gaza. However, there was a deep need for reconstruction, with an additional 77,000 homeless Gazans and infrastructure in general, and water and sanitation in particular, in dire need of repair and reconstruction. And, here is a real challenge: how to rebuild Gaza and not make Hamas divert materials for its armament. Secretary of State Blinken acknowledged the problem, stressing when he was in Jerusalem that we would work with our partners to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from reconstruction aid.

This will not be easy. A similar attempt was made after the conflict in 2014, using the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism, and it failed. True, the promises of reconstruction money were not fulfilled, but that was at least in part due to the failure to prevent material diversion and Hamas military construction. To understand the purpose of the failure and the scale of Hamas’ rearmament efforts, consider the following: CONFLICT in 2014, one that lasted fifty-one days, Hamas had approximately 10,000 missiles, fired 4,500, and Israel captured about 2,200, i.e. Hamas held about 3,300 missiles in the end. In 2021, Hamas had 30,000 missiles to launch and launched 4,350 within ten days. Not only was it a tenfold Build numerically, but Hamas had longer-range missiles with more payloads and was able to fire dramatically more per day. But it was not just building his arsenal. Israel in 2014 sent forces to the ground and destroyed thirty-two tunnels, including fourteen that penetrated from Gaza into Israel. In 2021, the Israeli military is reporting that it destroyed approximately 60 miles of the Hamas tunnel network, what the IDF referred to as the subway. But this was not a subway system as it was to protect Hamas not the Gazan public.

For Gaza, with 50 percent unemployment and 80 percent of the public relying on pre-conflict UN assistance, think of all the cement, steel, electrical and timber consumed building this 60-mile underground network being just part of of what Hamas built. (Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, pretends only 5 percent of the tunnels were destroyed.) Above ground, in Gaza even before this conflict (which destroyed 1,100 buildings and damaged over 7,000), there was a desperate need for construction, and investment, and job creation. But that was not Hamas ’concern or his priority was the priority of restoring its arsenal and using its fighters to rebuild and expand its tunnel network.

So there is an absolute need for an international effort, best mobilized by the United States, to raise funds, but also to establish an international mechanism to monitor what is coming to Gaza, its movement to the depot and then its final use on construction sites. Unlike before, Egypt can play a substantial effort on the border. With international help, Egypt can transform the Rafah crossing, which now deals only with people, and make it a central hub along with crossings from Israel for the full review of all materials coming to Gaza. All trucks transporting the materials would have certain itineraries and would have to be equipped with GPS tracking devices and all the depots for the incoming materials would need cameras for 24/7 monitoring. All movements from the crossing point to the depot and from the depot to the construction site should be monitored by a multinational ground team in Gaza and others, possibly, including Americans electronically monitoring from the outside. If there is any deviation, the process will simply stop, including the movement of any additional building material.

Hamas will resist this, but if so, the issue will become the issue of reconstruction for Gaza versus rearmament for Hamas. When the issue is settled credibly that way, the price for Hamas rises in Gaza, regionally and internationally. Moreover, this is not just a framework issue, but it is entirely practical. Without strict conditionality, there will be no serious reconstruction: No one will invest massively in reconstruction if Hamas can divert materials, rebuild its arsenal, and wage a war when it suits its goals of taking over the movement. Palestinian national. As Hamas has just demonstrated again, if it thinks it can win politically, it cares little about the price the Palestinians will pay in Gaza. Hamas shines in killing the Palestinians, but not in advancing their cause.

This is a reminder that we must also strive to strengthen the Palestinian Authority (PA) and do more to help it succeed economically. Any international effort for Gaza should have an auxiliary element for West Bank Secretary Blinken raised during his trip. However, just as there should be conditionality to ensure no diversion of material from Hamas to Gaza, direct assistance to the PA should be linked to real reforms on transparency and the rule of law. In the absence of a reform process, our assistance to the West Bank should be limited to those projects that will benefit the Palestinians (particularly road, water, wastewater treatment and health) but will not be managed by the PA.

Finally, diplomacy must now turn to the production of a functioning day-to-day cooperation between Israel and the PA. At this stage, direct talks on permanent status issues will go nowhere, the politics on each side, the real gaps over content and the distrust of their public guarantee that nothing will be achieved. But there must be an effort to support the normalization process by producing additional Arab state extension to Israel in exchange for Israeli steps towards the Palestinians. The UAE model offered full normalization for no annexation and of course key security commitments from the United States to the UAE. Why not borrow from that model and quietly explore a menu of options with the Saudis in steps they might possibly take toward Israel; the steps they would seek to take the Israelis towards the Palestinian Authority; and the commitments they would want from us. (One possibility could be a partial normalization move such as opening a Saudi trading office in Tel Aviv in exchange for Israel no longer building on 92 percent of the land east of the security barrier or outside the settlement block; and, because the Palestinians should be part of any such mediation of parallel steps, PA ends every month preferential and higher welfare payments for the families of those in Israeli prisons for committing acts of violence against Israelis.)

Yes, politics in Israel could even make a building freeze outside the hard blocks given the opposition of the settlers, especially with a new unity government that has agreed not to try to resolve issues like the Palestinians for which its members do not agree. But two points are worth mentioning: first, the conflict with Hamas showed that the Palestinian issue can not be ignored and can influence the Israelites insidewhich means that the new government will need a policy. Second, despite opposition from some of the settlers, 80 percent of the Israeli public support normalization with the UAE rather than the annexation of territories designated for Israel under the Trump plan. And, during the recent conflict, as the UAE and others making peace with Israel condemned its moves in Jerusalem (as did Egypt and Jordan), no one took any further action in response to the fighting with Hamas reflecting both their attitudes towards Hamas and the value they place on agreements with Israel. (In particular, Israel and the UAE concluded a tax treaty, preventing double taxation, on May 31 after the ceasefire.) The normalization process is the new element in the region that can be used to break the deadlock between Israelis and Palestinians, and the new Israeli government will have an interest in achieving something that goes beyond what Netanyahu was able to do.

