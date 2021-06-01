Morning briefing June 2: South Island still fragile after flood | 1 NEWS





The flood in Canterbury continues to disrupt vital transport links on the South Island and hopes Victoria will emerge from Friday’s blockade to begin to fade. Floodwaters include the Ashburton Bridge. Source: Associated Press The flood-damaged Ashburton Bridge reopened to light traffic last night but is expected to close for a few hours again today as authorities continue safety tests on the vital transport link. The closure of the road yesterday came after raging river streams caused parts of the bridge to fall from cracks in one of the piles. As the main road to the south, the closure of bridges effectively split South Island in two yesterday with drivers temporarily forced to make a 13-hour detour. The bridge is still closed to trucks and other heavy traffic, while floods also have affected the Southern Islands rail network. Transport disruptions have sparked panic buying in the lower parts of the South Island with the shelves of bare supermarkets in Tinwald, Dunedin and Queenstown. Both Countdown and Foods are urging customers to buy normally while working to minimize any disruption, while Fonterra says it is preparing to move milk supplies to the West Bank this morning. These logistical challenges come as many in the Canterbury region begin a massive clean-up effort following floods these weeks. Farmers near the burning banks have reported flood waters in the RNZ deleted everything on their properties, including all their winter food. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday observed the flood damage, distributing videos of the destruction by a helicopter. The government soon after classified the floods as an adverse event, unlocking $ 500,000 worth of funds for the recovery measures. Sign up to receive the Breakfast Briefing directly in your inbox here. Average home values ​​in Wellington may have surpassed $ 1 million in the recent CoreLogic Housing Price Index, but the growth rate has seen a slowdown. Nationwide, house values ​​rose 2.2 percent in May, down slightly in April from 3.1 percent growth. CoreLogic says this slowdown could be put on hold by tightening credit-to-value ratios and governments changing interest rate rules. Meanwhile, a new report by realestate.co.nz this morning has revealed that the housing stock is declining from year to year in every region except Gisborne, with five areas falling to the lowest levels. Spokeswoman Vanessa Williams says that despite an increase in lists and incentives to build, it is not enough to alleviate housing shortages, putting constant pressure on prices. New figures released yesterday by New Zealand Statistics showed a slight decrease in the number of new homes approved in April, however those figures were still close to the first record highs in March. Authorities in Victoria have met to discuss options for an extension of the state’s seven-day deadlock. Hopes of getting out of the blockade faded yesterday as three new cases of the Covid-19 community were registered. Health officials are concerned about the rapid spread of the virus, including its transmission through rapid contact. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the virus has moved faster than any other type we have treated. A decision on the current state blockade is expected later today. New South Wales is also stepping up testing following a case confirmed by Melbourne traveled to several areas of the state while potentially infectious. Meanwhile, New Zealand authorities are still searching for five of the more than 4,500 travelers who arrived in the country from Victoria between May 20-25. No control over relocation subsidy 1 NEWS may reveal that no checks have been made to see if Government-paid beneficiaries to move to other regions for a job actually stay in that role. This comes as some employers report that people leave work just weeks after receiving the $ 5,000 relocation subsidy. To qualify for subsidy, workers must be eligible for the jobseeker benefit or be a partner of someone who is, and move for a confirmed job that is more than 91 days. But the Ministry of Social Development does not keep records of how long that person remains in the role. Minister Carmel Sepuloni says that sometimes people will move to work and then potentially find other jobs that suit them better. If so, we should be supporters of that, she says. Smith’s situation ‘surprises’ colleagues The National Party denies having a bullying problem following the resignation of veteran MP Nick Smiths this week. Smith has announced he will leave Parliament in the midst of an investigation into a verbal altercation with an employee. Nationals vice president Shane Reti says he was unaware of the allegations made against Smith nor his plans to retire until he saw the media announcement this week. Other note news this morning: – Great Britain has reported zero daily death Covid-19 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. – Mori party has filed a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), alleging police did not properly investigate a racist threat made against party co-leaders. – Climate Commissioner Rod Carr has told farmers they need to clean up their practices or risk international punishment. – The FBI is warning Auckland Mega.NZ that it is being used by ransomware attackers. – Reports NZ Herald an offer from the Government and Council of Auckland to host the next America’s Cup has been rejected. About 1,000 acres in Canterburys Kaitrete Spit could be home to a new rocket launch site and space search facility. – With overseas pet food manufacturers being followed by delays related to Covid, a iconic Kiwi food brand is growing to the plate. – And Re: talks to a man who spent the last 40 years searching for South Island a bird that is probably extinct. Sorry Rhys Mathewson has some. Source: Seven Sharp TVNZ has a proud tradition of subjecting reporters to the hottest burns. So far, this has been the scope of the Breakfast show (see Matty McLean and Andrew Macfarlane who were almost cut by a chili straight in the air) but Seven Sharp has decided to take part in that action this year by sending Rhys Mathewson to the Sixth Festival annual hot sauce NZ. Rhys thought it was all about the spices until he came face to face with the infamous Carolina Reaper species. You can see how he regrets some life choices here.

