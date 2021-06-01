Mehul Choksi has not given up citizenship, India to debate in Dominica

New Delhi:
India will press for the early deportation of Mehul Choksi to Dominica on the grounds that he continues to be an Indian citizen, a government official told NDTV. Despite acquiring Antiguan citizenship, Mehul Choksi has not relinquished his Indian citizenship.
An official multi-agency team of eight members is in Dominica for the extradition of a 62-year-old fugitive diamond trader – wanted for fraudulent 14,000 kronor loan at the National Bank of Punjab, India’s second largest state-owned bank .
“According to Section 23 of the 2009 Citizenship Rules, it is necessary for an Indian to renounce his citizenship and the Union Home Office to ratify it. The process has not been completed by Mehul Choksi,” said a senior official in the ministry. interior. The process of renouncing citizenship involves making a statement to a designated official, verifying the data, and issuing a certificate.
The court hearing in Dominica is scheduled for Wednesday. India will claim that Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen and there are criminal cases pending against him. “As for Choksi obtaining Antiguan citizenship, India is of the opinion that he has made it on the basis of false statements and we have opposed it,” the official said.
Mehul Choksi’s team has argued that the new Citizenship rules cannot go beyond the Constitution of India.
“Article 9 of the Constitution states that any Indian who applies for foreign citizenship for any reason will lose his Indian citizenship by default. So India’s declaration will have no merit,” said a lawyer representing him.
NDTV has learned that the Enforcement Directorate will file a motion before a Dominican Court on Wednesday seeking his deportation. The claim mainly contains evidence of crimes committed by the fugitive Indian businessman.
The agency will also tell the court that despite numerous notices posted outside Choksi’s dual residence in Walkeshwar – a rich area in South Mumbai he has not responded. This is the same address at which Mehul Choksi was reportedly given an Indian passport.
“We have been trying to reach him through calls, various bank statements and income tax notices and letters, but we have not received any response,” said a senior ED official.
Regular announcements and communications are climbing out of his residence since 2018.
Mehul Choksi and his nephew, the famous jeweler Nirav Modi, had crossed India in January 2018, weeks before the PNB scam came to light. Later, it became known that he had obtained Antigua citizenship two months before the scam surfaced.
He was reported missing from Antigua last week and days later, was apprehended in Dominica. Sources said he was on his way to Cuba to escape extradition. Following his arrest in Dominica, Antigua said he should be extradited directly to India.
In Dominica, the main opposition party has claimed that the Dominican Prime Minister is part of a conspiracy involving Mehul Choksi.