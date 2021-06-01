Mehul Choksi has not given up citizenship, India to debate in Dominica





Mehul Choksi and his nephew, the famous jeweler Nirav Modi, had crossed India in January 2018. New Delhi: India will press for the early deportation of Mehul Choksi to Dominica on the grounds that he continues to be an Indian citizen, a government official told NDTV. Despite acquiring Antiguan citizenship, Mehul Choksi has not relinquished his Indian citizenship. An official multi-agency team of eight members is in Dominica for the extradition of a 62-year-old fugitive diamond trader – wanted for fraudulent 14,000 kronor loan at the National Bank of Punjab, India’s second largest state-owned bank . “According to Section 23 of the 2009 Citizenship Rules, it is necessary for an Indian to renounce his citizenship and the Union Home Office to ratify it. The process has not been completed by Mehul Choksi,” said a senior official in the ministry. interior. The process of renouncing citizenship involves making a statement to a designated official, verifying the data, and issuing a certificate. The court hearing in Dominica is scheduled for Wednesday. India will claim that Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen and there are criminal cases pending against him. “As for Choksi obtaining Antiguan citizenship, India is of the opinion that he has made it on the basis of false statements and we have opposed it,” the official said. Mehul Choksi’s team has argued that the new Citizenship rules cannot go beyond the Constitution of India. “Article 9 of the Constitution states that any Indian who applies for foreign citizenship for any reason will lose his Indian citizenship by default. So India’s declaration will have no merit,” said a lawyer representing him. NDTV has learned that the Enforcement Directorate will file a motion before a Dominican Court on Wednesday seeking his deportation. The claim mainly contains evidence of crimes committed by the fugitive Indian businessman. The agency will also tell the court that despite numerous notices posted outside Choksi’s dual residence in Walkeshwar – a rich area in South Mumbai he has not responded. This is the same address at which Mehul Choksi was reportedly given an Indian passport. “We have been trying to reach him through calls, various bank statements and income tax notices and letters, but we have not received any response,” said a senior ED official. Regular announcements and communications are climbing out of his residence since 2018. Mehul Choksi and his nephew, the famous jeweler Nirav Modi, had crossed India in January 2018, weeks before the PNB scam came to light. Later, it became known that he had obtained Antigua citizenship two months before the scam surfaced. He was reported missing from Antigua last week and days later, was apprehended in Dominica. Sources said he was on his way to Cuba to escape extradition. Following his arrest in Dominica, Antigua said he should be extradited directly to India. In Dominica, the main opposition party has claimed that the Dominican Prime Minister is part of a conspiracy involving Mehul Choksi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos