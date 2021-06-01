OPEC to boost oil production as global economy recovers Business News

















By DAVID McHUGH Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed plans to restore 2.1 million barrels per day of crude output, balancing fears that continued COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will increase demand against the growing need for energy in the recovering economies around the globe The energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said recent market developments proved that the decision to gradually increase production, first taken in April and reconfirmed on Tuesday, was the right decision. He said there was still cloud on the horizon regarding recovery and energy demand. The cartel decided to stay the course set in previous meetings to increase production by 2.1 million barrels per day from May to July. The group planned to add again 350,000 barrels per day in June and 440,000 barrels per day in July. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is gradually adding back 1 million barrels to the voluntary cuts it made above and beyond its group engagement. The combined OPEC Plus format of Saudi-led and non-member members, most notably Russia, faces concerns that renewed COVID-19 explosions in countries such as India, a major oil consumer, will hurt global demand and will weigh prices. Oil-producing countries made drastic cuts to support prices during the worst pandemic slowdown in 2020 and now have to judge how much extra oil the market needs as producers slowly add more output.

