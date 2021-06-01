Adopt progressive parenting methods: Sisodia to parents





New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged parents to abandon archaic approaches to parenting and adopt progressive methods to improve children’s emotional well-being as they face newer challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic . During a webinar hosted by the Delhi government to mark the occasion of Global Parents’ Day on Tuesday to discuss the mental health of children amid the pandemic, Sisodia said, In times of the Covid-19 crisis, a new normal has emerged and ways our old parents will not work. Our kids who have had a lot of social interactions are now at home, they are not able to go to school or meet their friends. When the outside world has been a place for our children to fulfill their dreams, they have been made to sit at home because of this pandemic. At such a time, when children have been at home for 1.5 years, parents are faced with new challenges on how to deal with situations at home. A nation that can remove parents in a progressive way, especially in times of crisis and beyond, will emerge holistically successful. In India, approaches to parenting are still very archaic. Our ways of parenting need to change, we need to adopt approaches that will deal with the challenges of our current times, he said. The webinar was attended by over 10,000 parents on various social media platforms. Sisodia said parents should involve their children in activities to alleviate unnecessary stress caused by the pandemic. Considering that our children have been home for a long period of time, we can see that they have undergone some changes emotionally, mentally and physically. Children are more upset, they are nervous and there is no balance or equilibrium … At such times, we as parents need to be more understanding. In fact, the Happiness Classroom awareness practices organized by the Delhi government have played a major role in relieving mental stress in our children and parents alike, he said. Child mental health experts Dr. Shelja Sen and Dr Amit Sen also participated in the webinar and gave suggestions to parents in times of crisis.

