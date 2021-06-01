The Kremlin critic says Moscow is trying to ‘cleanse’ the political opposition before the election





A Kremlin critic is accusing Moscow of trying to purge the political opposition before voters head to the polls for the September parliamentary elections. In one virtual interview with the Associated Press, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, speaking from London, said the recent crackdown on dissidents by Russian authorities is happening because the government is trying to narrow the field before the vote. They are trying to clean up the political environment before the election, said Khodorkovsky, a Russian tycoon who spent a decade in prison on charges widely regarded as political revenge for challenging the president. Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinNavalny urges court to halt prison checks every hour at night Russia warns US of ‘unpleasant’ signals ahead of Biden-Putin meeting Steven Seagal joins pro-Kremlin Russian party. Russian authorities have stepped up pressure on critical voices recently as the government watches the September 19 parliamentary elections. The AP reports that it includes the Russian Open movement, which is funded by Khodorkovsky.The group, however, reportedly disbanded itself last week, ostensibly to protect its members from prosecution after Russian authorities labeled it as undesirable. Khodorkovsky said the repressive actions are an attempt to try to sideline Putin’s opponents, calling them a theatrical show. Any candidate the government is not happy with will simply not be allowed to run, he said. Andrei Pivovarov, the leader of Open Russia, and opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov both faced direct pressure last week. Pivovarov was pulled from a plane bound for Warsaw at St Petersburg airport shortly before departure on Monday, according to the AP. He was transferred to Krasnodar in southern Russia the next day as part of a criminal investigation against him. Police on Tuesday raided the home of Gudkov’s country, a former lawmaker who has aspirations to run for president, according to the AP. The homes of at least two of his associates were also searched. Khodorkovsky said authorities were taking precautions against the opposition out of concern that the upcoming election could spark protests. The government fears possible protests that could ensue if they cheat too flagrantly, he said, adding thatdespite growing pressure, his support for opposition candidates remains intact. Opposition leader Putin’s Alexei Navalny was sentenced to nearly three years in prison in February on charges that international observers say were motivated solely by politics. Navalny said last week that he is the subject of three additional criminal investigations.







