



Police arrest Habib Talukder nicknamed Tiger Habib on Saturday morning after searching for nearly two decades of tiger theft suspect Dhaka Tribune reports. Talukder operated in the vast Sundarbans mangrove forest on the India-Bangladesh border, home to the world's largest endangered Royal Bengal tiger population. According to locals, he previously admitted to killing at least 70 tigers in the area and is charged with nine forest crime cases, Dhaka Tribune wrote. "He secretly entered the Sundarbans and hunted wild animals despite being banned from entering the forest long ago. He has been carrying out these criminal activities although there are numerous cases against him, some powerful gangs are involved in this , "Sharankhola Station Officer Md Abdul Mannan i tha Dhaka Tribune. According to World Wildlife Foundation, there are only less than 4,000 Royal Bengal tigers left in the wild. Despite being a rare sight, their numbers are steady or growing in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia and China. However, Bengal tiger populations are still declining in Southeast Asia. "Black market traders buy jellies, bones and even their meat for sale across the globe," the BBC said. reports. According to Al Jazeera, the 50-year-old suspect lived near the mangrove forest in Sundarbans, where he was able to escape former police raids, and was listed as the most wanted fugitive by both police officers and the Forest Department. Talukder began collecting honey from bees in the forest, a dangerous attempt this is usually done by fishermen in the area, BBC wrote. "It was a big headache for us. It posed a huge threat to forest biodiversity," regional forest conservation official Mainuddin Khan i tha Al Jazeera. Talukder was jailed Saturday afternoon after a court hearing and formally charged with hunting three tigers and five deer, forest official Joynal Abadin i tha Al Jazeera.







