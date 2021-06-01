Can Israel avoid a civil war? – thought

Thankfully, the war with Hamas in Gaza is over. It can stay that way for a long time. Israel has turned to preparing for political turmoil, which poses far more uncertainties than the military challenges it faces.

News about the emerging alternative coalition provides a basis for hope that another war on the verge of exploding can be prevented. By this I mean the battle for “Who is a Jew?” This war will hopefully be removed from the agenda of the new government, at least temporarily, because the ultra-Orthodox parties will be left out of the next coalition.

This decade old “Who is a Jew?” the battle played an important role in forcing Israel to go to the polls to look at four rounds (to date) in two years. It was the demand of the ultra-Orthodox parties that “Who is a Jew?” legislation will be adopted by the Knesset.

Readers may recall that one of the earliest stages of the present battle was when the government’s Ministerial Committee on Legislation, in June 2017, approved submission to the Chassis Party’s request for a conversion law, many days ago the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency was gathers. It was also the day the cabinet decided to suspend the Western Wall deal. What followed was unprecedented: The Board of the Jewish Agency canceled its festive dinner with Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Knesset!

The ensuing crisis made Netanyahu realize that there would be serious consequences for pursuing the legislation required by Shas, and he appointed Moshe Nissim, a former justice minister (and son of a former chief rabbi) to chair a committee of one and suggested a way out of the conflict. At the time, we predicted that nothing good would come out of this process, at least from the perspective of those seeking pluralism.

Indeed, as we expected, Nissim proposed legislation to maintain Orthodox control over state-recognized conversions, although he suggested that the monopoly be expanded slightly to include some Orthodox rabbis who are more moderate than the Chief Rabbi might like. . His small concession to Modern Orthodoxy resulted in harsh rejection by the ultra-Orthodox parties, who turned again in search of legislation to impose control solely in the hands of Chief Rabbinate.

The whole issue became urgent in 2017 due to the imminent decision by the Supreme Court on a set of petitions regarding the recognition of non-Orthodox conversions. The delay tactics by the government succeeded for some time. However, the Supreme Court recently handed down its historic ruling on the right of those who converted through non-Orthodox denominations in Israel to rights under the Law of Return. Immediately, another storm erupted from ultra-orthodox circles, demonizing both non-orthodox movements and the Supreme Court.

The ultra-Orthodox parties issued an ultimatum, stating that anyone who wanted to ally with them in a governing coalition would need to offer their asking “Who is a Jew?” legislation to ensure that Chief Rabbinate would enjoy exclusive recognition by the state for conversions, i.e. the concern that Israel was moving rapidly in the direction of another war. Hence, too, our interest in appreciating public opinion regarding the preservation of the conversion monopoly in the hands of Chief Rabbinate. And what better time to conduct such a study than about Shavuot?

The findings of a Shavuot study by Hiddush-Freedom of Religion on Israel unequivocally reaffirm the results of many polls we have commissioned on this issue in previous years. Only 40% support the preservation of the conversion process in Israel under the exclusive authority of Shebin Rabbinate. A majority of the public, 60%, wants to abolish Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly on the official recognition of the state of Israel of conversions. Those who support the removal of this authority from the Head Rabbinate are divided between those 35% who want the state to recognize all conversions carried out in Israel from established Jewish denominations (including the Reform and the Conservative), and those 25% who prefer extend the recognition of Orthodox Returns to the city’s mildest Orthodox rabbi.

Examining the survey findings offers some important observations: 80% of the lay Jewish public wants the abolition of Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly on conversion. Even among the traditional Jewish Israelis there is a majority for the removal of this authority from the Chief Rabbis. Among right-wing voters, only 43% support leaving power in the hands of Chief Rabbinate. Among voters for the other possible “coalition of change” components, the percentage of support for Chief Rabbinate is, of course, much lower.

To all familiar with the religious extremism that characterizes the creation of ultra-orthodox political and rabbinical Israel, it is clear that if Ruth, the Moabite, had asked her to return today, she would have refused outright. Similarly, masses of immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their descendants face obstacles if they wish to convert. The few who convert find themselves under constant criticism and revision, which sometimes translates into the retroactive repeal of their conversions on the basis of overestimated religious obligations.

Not surprisingly, the majority of the Israeli public completely rejects Shebin Rabbinate’s religious obligation and monopoly. Most Israelis want to open the gates of conversion and get the keys from the Chief Rabbis.

The poll findings are comparable to a poll commissioned by Hiddush in August 2019, in which 62% of Israel’s adult Jewish public expressed support for a change in the state’s approach to conversion, as proposed in the “Vision Statement for Israel as a Jewish and Democratic State ”that Hiddush started in collaboration with the leaders and rabbis of all Jewish denominations.

Among other major differences in the unholy alliance between religion and politics in Israel, this new paradigm offers the following conversion approach: “Those who wish to convert to Judaism should have the right to undergo this process with the elected rabbi of them, by rabbis who are properly ordained and recognized by their respective major religious movements.These conversions must be accepted as valid evidence of Judaism by the State of Israel, even though we respect the prerogative of various religious groups to apply the criteria for their conversion. ”

For the sake of Israel, and for the sake of the Jewish people, it is time to return to the basic principles of the Israel Declaration of Independence, which promises religious freedom and equality for all. While a compelling cause in general, this is especially important when it comes to the existential question of “Who is a Jew?” Only a comprehensive and pluralistic answer will suffice.

That is why, beyond the issues that divide the Political Right, the Center and the Left, the new emerging coalition without ultra-Orthodox parties gives great hope. It represents the vast religious diversity, without having to give in to extortion, religious coercion, the rabbis’ monopoly, and any further erosion of the delicate Israel-Diaspora bridge. The expected avoidance of “Who is a Jew?” war is a step in the right direction.

The writer, a rabbi and lawyer, heads Hiddush – Freedom of Religion for Israel.