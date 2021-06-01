Australia needs to launch an urgent mission to officially document more than half a million undiscovered plants and animals before they lose sight of science and the planet.

The Australian Academy of Sciences says about $ 824 million will be needed over the next 25 years to complete a mammoth task becoming more urgent as the climate crisis puts more species at risk of extinction.

Economic research commissioned by the academy and released today argue that every dollar spent on the taxonomy mission can yield benefits of $ 4 to $ 35.

Australia is estimated to have 750,000 different species of plants, animals and insects, but about 70% are either undiscovered or not officially described in the scientific literature.

The academy proposal would see all Australian species properly documented and recorded over the next 25 years.

The Deloitte Access Economy Report says such a mission could yield between $ 3.7 billion and $ 28.9 billion in economic returns over the next 25 years.

Economic benefits include the discovery of new drugs, biosafety improvements with easier-to-identify invasive species, and new cultures developed by hybridizing newly discovered species.

Associate Professor Kevin Thiele, director of the academic organization Taxonomy Australia, said: “Every species that is lost, especially those lost before we find them, is a missed opportunity.

If we do not even know what 70% of the species are, how can we answer the question of whether we are conserving biodiversity or not?

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Taxonomy is the field of science that finds, documents and then describes new species and is a foundation for understanding the natural world and preserving it.

Thiele said there was so little known about Australia’s biodiversity that at current rates it would take 400 years to describe all the species that scientists think are on land, in rivers and oceans and in the air. Thiele, who is a plant specialist, said he was working on about 20 new species.

But he said scientific advances in genetics and machine learning had created an opportunity to massively scale the field of taxonomy and expand the pipeline of discovering new species.

Now is the first time in history that we can do this, he said. But also, there is a great need because [of] climate change and all other stresses [on the natural world].

The $ 824 million academy report says it is needed, includes money to double the taxonomist workforce and provide funding for research and field operations.

Thiele said a co-operation effort would be needed from state and commune government agencies, philanthropists and industry to raise enough funds.

He said funding of that size was not commonplace, with space missions and particle physics projects costing many times more.

The Deloitte report says: Climate change, including rapid onset disasters such as fires experienced in the summer of 2019-20-20, is accelerating the extinction of species from the planet. Many species will become extinct without ever being recognized by mankind.

The research published Wednesday in the journal PLOS Biology found a large number of taxonomic debris and uncertainties in nearly 300 snakes and lizards.

Dr Jane Melville, lead author and senior curator of terrestrial vertebrates at the Victoria Museums, said many species were described in science a century ago. In reality, some of those species described were indeed an umbrella of several distinct animals.

About 24 species needed urgent taxonomic research, Melville said, as there was a likelihood that those classifications contained specific species that were already threatened with extinction.

In 2019, Melvilles research revealed that one dragon-earless lizard species of pasture was actually four different species, and one isolated around Melbourne and Geelong may already be extinct.

Prof Tim Entwisle, director of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria and president of the International Association of Botanical Gardens, said: “As a plant scientist and the director of a botanical garden, I am very aware that being able to identify and name a plant unlocks a wide array of benefits for that factory and for us.

We need to discover and classify life on Earth so that species can survive in a changing world, so that we can control weeds and diseases, and so that we can develop new pharmaceutical and agricultural products.

Its time we took this Cinderella of science (taxonomy) seriously.

Queenslands Chief Scientist Prof Hugh Possingham said the report showed the benefits of using the economy to support conservation.

The economic thinking in these papers helps us understand biodiversity and manage Australia’s rich natural heritage much more effectively; plus, it shows the great benefits to Australia of growing investment in science and science-informed action.

A spokesman for the federal environment minister, Sussan Ley, said the government was already working towards a comprehensive understanding of Australia’s biological diversity.

More than $ 56 million was invested throughout the Australian National Taxation Grant Program, Biological Resources Studies (ABRS), Australian Annual Bush Blitz Parks and the Australian National Biodiversity Research Center, which he said provide Australian funding and support for taxonomy and systematics research.

Parks Australias Bush Blitz had led to the discovery of more than 1,780 new species in science since its inception in 2010.

Over the past decade ABRS has facilitated the review of approximately 2,016 taxes and the description of 1,106 new taxes, significantly enhancing our knowledge and understanding of Australian flora and fauna.

The spokesman added: The department will continue to consider a number of science-based strategies in this area.