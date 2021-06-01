



The wedding of London Prime Minister Boris Johnsons to his fiancée Carrie Symonds on Saturday caught up with his closest advisers. However, perhaps the most surprising thing about the theft ceremony was how e-book it was. The bride wore a flowing white dress and a wreath of white flowers in her hair; the groom a dark suit with a buntoniere. They were married by a Catholic priest at Westminster Cathedral in London, the seat of the English Catholic Church. This last detail has become the subject of prolonged intrigue because, after all, this was Boris Johnson, no altar boy, walking towards the altar. The question that rumbles in Catholic circles: How did a twice-divorced man, with at least one child born out of wedlock, get married in the Roman Catholic Church? The answer is simple and, for some people, unsatisfactory: Mr. Johnson, 56, and Mrs. Symonds, 33, were both baptized Catholics. Neither of Mr. Johnsons’s two previous marriages were in the Catholic Church so the church does not recognize them, and Mrs. Symonds was never married.

As a matter of canon law, it is cut and dried except that when Mr Johnson was a teenager in boarding school, he was confirmed as a member of the Church of England. Then, of course, there is the issue of double standards: Many other Catholic practitioners who are divorced leave church when they seek remarriage to say nothing of same-sex couples who are Catholic. It does not matter if Boris and Carrie should be allowed to get married in church, they should do it because other Catholics cannot, said Christopher Lamb, Rome correspondent of Tablet, a Catholic weekly publication. Laws only apply to their salt if they are seen as fair or consistent. Boris seems to have been able to do what Henry VIII could not do, Mr. Lamb stressed. That his third marriage be recognized by the church. The church apparently bypassed Mr. Johnsons’s conversion to the Anglican faith because under church law it is now all but impossible to be officially baptized to officially leave Catholicism (he inherited the faith from his mother). Mr Johnson was confirmed in the Church of England with his class at Eton College, although some students choose to drop out of the process. It would have been a completely conventional thing to confirm, said Andrew Gimson, Mr. Johnsons biographer, and Boris Johnson is in many ways a completely conventional person.

Whatever the religious affiliation of the prime ministers, the Diocese of Westminster said in a statement: The bride and groom are both parishioners of Westminster Cathedral parish and baptized Catholics. All the necessary steps were taken, both in the church and in civil law, and all the formalities performed before the wedding. Some objected that the church was invalidating Mr. Johnsons’s 27-year marriage to Marina Wheeler, which yielded four children and ended in divorce only last year, as he and Mrs. The Symonds were relocated to Downing Street. He was married to his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, from 1987 to 1993. They had no children. For others, the Catholic marriage of Mr. Johnsons is in line with a political career and a private life in which normal rules do not seem to apply. He has refused, for example, to say exactly how many children he has beyond the four with Mrs. Wheeler and his one-year-old son with Mrs. Symonds, Wilfred, who was at the ceremony. Wilfred was baptized last year by the same priest, Rev. Fr. Daniel Humphreys, who served at the wedding. Mr Johnson is believed to have had at least one other child a daughter, Stephanie, from a relationship with an art counselor, Helen Macintyre. He has also been followed by questions as to whether he did the inappropriate favor to an American boyfriend, Jennifer Arcuri, while he was mayor of London. Prime Ministers Messy personal life is more an object of ridicule than strife in 21st century Britain. As a politician, he is rarely called to religion and the depth of his faith is a moving goal. It’s a bit like trying to get Virgin Radio while driving through the Chilterns, he once said. One kind comes and goes.

Mr Gimson described Mr Johnson as a pre-Christian figure, though he noted that the Prime Minister issued an impressive spiritual statement to mark this year ‘s Easter. Some say this may reflect the influence of Ms. Symonds. For Britain, having a Catholic prime minister is in itself a novelty. Tony Blair regularly attended Catholic Mass while he was prime minister, but officially converted to Catholicism only after leaving Downing Street. For some Catholics, the issue is less Mr. Johnsons’s picaresque path to the altar than the inability of other Catholics to make the same journey. Mr. and Mrs. Johnson was married within the rules of the Catholic Church. And I wish them well, Rev. Fr. James Martin, a Jesus Priest and Editor of America Magazine, wrote on Twitter. I also wish that the same mercy and compassion offered to them, recognizing their complex lives, could be extended to same-sex couples who are Catholic throughout life.







