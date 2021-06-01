Gunmen kill Ugandan minister’s daughter, driver in ‘targeted shooting’





Police said Minister of Works and Transport was leaving his residence in the Kampala suburb of Kisasi when unknown assailants opened fire on the motorcycle. The general, his 26-year-old daughter, his bodyguard and his driver were traveling in a registered military vehicle when the attack took place, police said. His daughter and driver were killed in the attack, while Katumba Wamala was hospitalized after receiving gunshot wounds. The bodyguard was not injured, police said. Police described the attack as a “targeted car hit”, saying gunmen dragged the vehicle as it fled Katumba Wamala’s home. “The attackers, who were four in number, were riding on two motorcycles with hidden license plates, set up near [General] “Katumba Wamala’s car fired several shots, which immediately killed Nantogo Brenda and Haruna Kayondo,” the police statement said. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet that he had spoken to Katumba Wamala twice on the phone and that he was taking good care of him. He said authorities already “have information about the killers in the shooting of General Katumba”. Videos posted on social media showed Katumba Wamala in a bloody shirt with his bodyguard in a military uniform being assisted on a motorcycle that rushed him to hospital. Katumba Wamala served as Inspector General of Police of the Uganda Police Force from 2001 to 2005, being the first active soldier of the Uganda People’s Defense Force to serve as the head of the force. His military carrier dates back to 1984 when he was a second lieutenant in the Ugandan National Liberation Army that was eventually defeated by the Museveni-led National Resistance Army.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos