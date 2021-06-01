



HYDERABAD: The state of Telangana has completed seven years of its formation and Prime Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, seven years in power on Wednesday. Although the Telangana Rashtra Summit (TRS) government made rapid strides in agriculture, irrigation, energy, industrial sectors, welfare schemes, etc.

the past seven years, it is facing a major challenge to maintain the state

finances in order due to the financial crisis caused by Covid in the seventh

year On the political front, TRS and Chandrashekar Rao emerged stronger from

comprehensive MLC graduate surveys, corporate surveys in Warangal, Khammam and

Nagarjunasagar’s Anpoll recently although they faced minor setbacks at GHMC

Dubbak surveys and results at the end of 2020. The government is now struggling to fund its welfare schemes and development programs forcing the state Cabinet to make a decision on May 30 to sell government land and board house houses and flats to raise at least 30,000 Crore this year . The state of Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 as a ‘surplus of revenue

the state ‘giving ample room for the Prime Minister to spend over Rs 50,000

crore in welfare schemes per year and launch a series of development projects spending cabbage with rupee harvest. In the process, Chandrashekar Rao set a record for making Telangana the

only the state to provide tap water for every family through the Mission

Bhagiratha, free 24×7 power supply for farmers, 10,000 per hectare per year for

60 lakh farmers amounting to over Rs14,000 crore per year towards Rythu

Bandhu, 5 lek insurance Rs for farmers under Rythu Bima, Rs 2,000 Crore per year for Aasara pensions, Rs1 per kg of rice, Rs1 lakh financial aid to perform the marriage of daughters under Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak at a cost of Rs 2,750 crore , sheep distribution and the list goes on. The government could spend nearly $ 1 billion on Kaleshwaram, the world’s largest elevator irrigation project in just two years. In the agricultural sector, Telangana witnessed phenomenal cereal production of over 1 million tonnes and ranks second only to Punjab in the country. However, the Covid explosion and subsequent blockade since March 2020 has pushed the state government into an unprecedented financial crisis for the first time since the formation of the state. Failed for nearly 50,000 crore in

achieving its budget target of Rs 1.83 billion in 2020-21. Despite this,

the government unveiled an ambitious $ 2.30 billion budget for 2021-22 with a belief that Covid would subside but the second wave and the next hour of the night, the blockade as of april 20, added to the financial woes of the state government. Although the Prime Minister announced a new PRC for government employees from April, it could not be implemented so far due to the funding crisis

dissatisfaction among staff. Bills worth Rs 25,000 Cro are pending with

treasury department for lack of funds. The government is relying on the bond auction now to direct the show. it

has already collected 3,000 crores in April, 3,500 crores in May and 1,000 crores on June 1, amounting to 7,500 crores in the first three months of this fiscal year. …

