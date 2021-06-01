Journalist Asad Ali Toor was called in for alleged defamation by the Pakistani government





Washington, DC, June 1, 2021 – Pakistan’s authorities should stop harassing journalist Asad Ali Toor and let him work freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Yesterday, the Cybercrime Reporting Center of the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan in Rawalpindi issued a summons to Toors’s home, ordering him to appear for questioning on June 4, according to dawn newspaper and a copy of the summons, which CPJ reviewed. Authorities are seeking to question Toor in response to a complaint he slandered a Pakistani government institution on social media, according to the summons, which does not specify the social media post in question or the government institution allegedly slandered, and warns that he may face prosecution if you do not comply. Toor, a producer for private broadcaster Aaj TV which also hosts a to YouTube the current affairs channel, which has about 25,000 subscribers, told CPJ in a phone call today that it had not received the call; he said he had only heard of it and had seen copies circulating on social media. Last year, Toor faced a similar charge that was eventually dismissed by a court for lack of evidence, according to tidings reports. Pakistani authorities should stop harassing journalist Asad Ali Toor and allow him to work without interference, said Steven Butler, CPJs Asia program coordinator. Criticism of state institutions is an essential function of a free press in a democracy and Pakistan should not try to hinder such speech. According to dawn, the call was issued in response to a complaint from a person identified as Fayyaz Mehmood Raja, who objected to Toor’s posts on social media. CPJ was unable to find any contact information for Raja. Toor said he did not know what prompted the call, which states that the available facts suggest that you are aware of the facts / circumstances of the investigation in question. Last week, unidentified men attacked Toor at his home and left him tied up and tied up, as CPJ documented at the time. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said today that authorities were close to finding one of the suspects in that attack, according to reports. Toor also told the CPJ that, since yesterday, he has received phone calls from numbers around the world criticizing him over his political comments. He said his phone number had been leaked on social media, although he had received a new number after attackers took his phone in recent weeks. CPJ emailed the office of the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency for comment, but received no immediate response.

