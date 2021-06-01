Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Authorized for WHO Emergency Use





The World Health Organization has cleared a coronavirus vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use, the agency announced on Tuesday. The decision, which comes about a month after the agency authorized another Chinese vaccine, made by Sinopharm, for urgent use means the Sinovacs vaccine could potentially be included in Covax, a worldwide initiative to supply coronavirus vaccines to countries with low income. There is an urgent need for vaccines in countries and regions where the virus is on the rise, such as India, much of Southeast Asia and South America. Adding another vaccine to the distribution calculation can help meet this requirement. The Sinovacs vaccine, called CoronaVac, was created using inactivated viruses, a technique that has been in use for more than a century.

CoronaVac clinical trials in Brazil and Turkey yielded very different results, but both showed that the vaccine was protected by Covid-19. The vaccine has already been approved for use in 29 countries, including China, Brazil and Mexico, according to Our world in data project at Oxford University. CoronaVac is administered in two doses over two to four weeks, and is easier to store than those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which must be kept frozen for long-term storage. The General Director of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a news conference Tuesday that the ease of storage of the CoronaVac made it very useful for the low resource settings it needs most. So far, a large proportion of vaccine doses have gone to rich countries and many are returning to a normal life approximation as the virus destroys less prosperous nations.

The world desperately needs multiple Covid-19 vaccines to address the huge inequality of access across the globe, said in a statement Dr. Maringela Simo, WHO Assistant Director for Access to Health Products. At Tuesday’s press conference, Dr. Tedros and officials from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organization discussed a new push to secure $ 50 billion to increase the production and distribution of coronavirus vaccines and other medical equipment and treatments in poor countries. An increasingly two-way pandemic is causing a two-way economic recovery, with negative consequences for all countries, said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF. Our data show that in the near future, vaccination of the world is the most effective way to boost global production. In other words, vaccine policy is economic policy.

