



New Delhi: Former finance minister and top congressional leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday criticized the Union government for its handling of countries’ finances and urged it to borrow or print money and spend it aggressively without worrying for the fiscal deficit. He was reacting at a virtual press conference to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures showing a negative 7.3% growth in fiscal 2020-21 and calling it the darkest year of the economy in four decades that left most of poorer Indians than they were two years ago. This is not the time to worry about the fiscal deficit. We can not miss another year like we lost last year. But the way the government is reacting, we will lose another year. My advice to the government is (to) act boldly and spend. Borrow or print money and spend, he said at the press conference, adding that India has the sovereign right to print money. Chidambaram said in his opening remarks that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and chief economic adviser K Subramanian began selling the story of a recovery as the first wave of Covid-19 appeared to be retreating. They saw green shoots when no one else did. They predicted a V-shaped recovery. It was a false story, he said, accusing the government of deceiving people. To be sure, the economy recovered significantly – from a 24.4 contraction in the first fiscal quarter to a 1.6% increase in the last. But the second wave of the pandemic has shaken the economy again in April and May. The former Minister of Finance also said that GDP per capita falls below 1 cabbage in 99,694 has been the most troubling development. In percentage terms it is a decrease of (-) 8.2% compared to the previous year. It is lower than the level reached in 2018-19 (and possibly even 2017-18). The deeply troubling conclusion is that most Indians are poorer than they were two years ago, Chidambaram said. In numerous interviews last week, CMIE chief Mahesh Vyas has said family incomes of 97% of households in India have fallen due to the pandemic. The Congress leader also shared his concern that the fiscal measure felt by the states because of the Center not paying them their share of GST revenue will affect the vaccination program, while the overall economic situation has pushed millions of people back below the poverty line. He also called for direct money transfers and said, the Prime Minister said, we provide free rations. It translates to 32 per head. More and more economists are supporting money transfers in need. Chidambaram also criticized Sitharaman for not doing enough to stop the downturn in the recession. If you do not take action now, how can you handle the third or fourth wave? The finance minister said budget proposals would begin. The budget was set for February 1st. Today is June 1st. How long will it take to start budget proposals? …

