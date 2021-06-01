The Choksi saga sparks a feud across the Caribbean Latest India News





New Delhi: Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Tuesday denied involvement of his governments in the disappearance of fugitive diamond Mehul Choksis from his country, even as a political row erupted in Dominica, where the 62-year-old was captured, with accusations of island government part of a plot together with Antigua. The Indian-born Choks mysteriously disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda, whose citizenship he holds, last Sunday, but was arrested by Dominican police on Tuesday evening on charges of illegally entering the island. The two islands are approximately 100 nautical miles apart. Dominica opposition leader Lennox Linton, in an interview with HT, targeted the country’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri over the alleged abduction of Choksi, accusing him of being part of a plot that undermines the protection guaranteed to the citizens of the region under the Supreme Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC). Linton, leader of the United Dominica Workers’ Party (UWP), called for a full investigation into police conduct. There should be an investigation into who knew, who did what, why he did it and how we got into this situation where we seem to be easing this very unfortunate circumstance, Linton said. Browne, speaking to local media in Antigua, denied the involvement of his governments in the disappearance of Choksis. Let me state here that although Choksis citizenship was undecided, we respected his legal and constitutional rights as a citizen and did nothing to violate those rights while he was in Antiguan and Barbudan land, he said. . He has been attacked by the country’s political opposition for allegedly failing to provide protection for Choksi as a citizen of the island nation. Meanwhile, the Caribbean-based Associated Times reported Tuesday that Mehul Choksis’s younger brother Chetan Chinubhai Choksi, who landed in Dominica on May 29, met with Linton for two hours and promised to pay for the election campaign in exchange for support. his. Reacting to the report, family lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said: here is another in the series of cock and bull stories being planted. Indeed Mr. Chetan Choksi has arrived in Dominica to provide medical care to his brother. But he is on mandatory quarantine and he cannot move out of the hotel quarantine. So all of these stories are desperate attempts to malign my clients. Choksi, wanted in India in a fraud and money laundering case, fled to Antigua in January 2018 and became its national. He has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Caribbean nation who wants to relinquish his citizenship. In New Delhi, an official said a team that flew to Dominica last Friday to demand the expulsion of Choksis includes two officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including Deputy Inspector General Sharda Raut. A report also suggested that two Enforcement Directorate officers also traveled with documents on a Qatari Executive Bombardier 5000 aircraft, but the agency denied it.

