Global land use changes including deforestation, agricultural expansion and concentrated livestock production are creating hotspots conducive to bats carrying coronaviruses and where conditions are ripe for diseases to spread from bats to humans, an analysis published this week by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, Politecnico di Milano (Polytechnic University of Milan) and Massey University in New Zealand.

While the exact origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains unclear, scientists believe the disease was likely to occur when a virus infecting horseshoe bats was able to be transmitted to humans, or directly through wildlife contact with man, or indirectly from the first by infecting an intermediate animal host, such as the pangolin, sometimes known as scaly ants. Horseshoe sticks are known to carry a variety of coronavirus viruses, including species that are genetically similar to those that cause COVID-19 and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The new study used remote measurement to analyze land use patterns across the range of horseshoe sticks, which stretch from Western Europe through Southeast Asia. By identifying areas of deforestation, human habitation, and agricultural and livestock production, and comparing them to known horseshoe bat habitats, they identified potential hot spots where the habitat is favorable to these bat species and where these so-called zoonotic viruses can potentially jump from rod to human. The analysis also identified places that could easily become hotspots with changes in land use.

“Land use change can have a significant impact on human health, not only because we are modifying the environment, but also because it can increase our exposure to zoonotic disease,” said study co-author Paolo DOdorico, a professor of environmental science. policy and management at UC Berkeley. Any formal land use change should be assessed not only for environmental and social impacts on resources such as carbon stocks, microclimate and water availability, but also for possible chain reactions that may affect human health.

Most of the current hotspots have accumulated in China, where a growing demand for meat products has pushed the expansion of large-scale agriculture, industrial livestock. Concentrated livestock production is particularly troubling because the practice brings together large populations of genetically similar animals, often suppressed by immunity, which are highly vulnerable to disease outbreaks, the researchers said.

The analysis also found that parts of Japan, the northern Philippines and China south of Shanghai are at risk of becoming hotspots with further deforestation, while parts of Indochina and Thailand could cross hotspots as production increases. livestock.

The analyzes aimed to identify the possible emergence of new hotspots in response to an increase in one of the three land use attributes, highlighting both the areas that may become suitable for spills and the type of land use change that could trigger hotspot activation, said study co-author Maria Cristina Rulli, a professor of hydrology and water and food safety at the Politecnico di Milano in Italy. We hope that these results will be useful in identifying region-specific, targeted interventions needed to increase coronavirus outbreak resistance.

Human invasion of natural habitat can also be indirectly increased to exposure to zoonotic disease by reducing valuable biodiversity. When forest lands are fragmented and natural habitats destroyed, species that require highly specific habitats to survive, called specialists, may shrink or even become extinct. Without competition from specialists, generalist species, which are less selective about their habitat, can take over.

Horseshoe sticks are a generalist species and are often observed in areas characterized by human disturbances. Previous work by Rulli, DOdorico and study co-author David Hayman has also connected deforestation and habitat destruction in Africa to Ebola outbreaks.

By creating conditions that are unfavorable to specialized species, generalist species are able to thrive, DOdorico said. While we are unable to directly trace the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from wildlife to humans, we do know that the type of land use change that humans bring into view is usually related to the presence of these rods which are known to carry the virus.

While China has has been a leader in tree planting and other greening efforts over the past two decades, many of the trees have been planted in areas of cut-off land or forest fragments. To undo the ecological balance in favor of specialized species, the creation of continuous forest cover areas and wildlife corridors is more important than increasing the total tree cover.

Human health is intertwined with environmental health and animal health, DOdorico said. Our study is one of the first to connect the dots and really drill into geographical data on land use to see how humans are coming into contact with species that may be carriers.

Co-authors of the paper also include Nicolas Galli of Politecnico di Milano and David Hayman of Massey University

This research was supported by the Eni Enrico Mattei Foundation (FEEM), the Cariplo Foundation (SusFeed 0737 CUP D49H170000300007 project), Regione Lombardia (RUD0CONV01 / ASSO D44I20002000002 project), a Royal Society of Apuran MA-Discovery MA-Rutherford Massey University Foundation.

