COVID: The Ministry of Health finds several cases of myocarditis related to vaccines





A number of cases of myocarditis that were reported after the coronavirus vaccine are likely to be related to inoculation, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening. Most cases involved young boys. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the focal muscles that can be caused by a viral infection, but also appears as a reaction to a medication. Israel has inoculated its population with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. After the ministry received reports of several closely diagnosed cases following a coronavirus vaccination, an expert committee was appointed to look into the matter. The committee included public health experts specializing in epidemiology, members of the National Center for Disease Control, and academics from Tel Aviv University, the Israel Institute of Technology, and Haifa University. The committee reviewed all cases of myocarditis between December, when the vaccination campaign began, and May. Of the 275 cases reported during the period, approximately 148 occurred as a result of the coronavirus vaccine dose – 27 cases from 5,401,150 first-dose recipients and 121 within 30 days of the second dose (out of 5,049,424). About 11 patients of the first and last 60 suffered from pre-existing conditions. Many of the cases were reported in men aged 16-30, and especially those aged 16-19. Moreover, most patients were discharged from the hospital in less than four days, and 95% of cases were considered mild. “There is a likelihood of a link between getting a second dose of the vaccine and the onset of myocarditis in young men aged 16-30,” the panel concluded. “The bond is stronger in young people aged 16-19 compared to other ages and decreases with age. In most cases, it is a mild illness that passes within a few days. ” According to the Ministry of Health, a recommendation regarding vaccination for children aged 12-15 will be formulated by the epidemiological team and communicated to the director general of the ministry. Preliminary findings of the report regarding a possible link between the vaccine and myocarditis were first revealed by Channel 12 News in late April. Channel 12 mentioned two cases of people suffering from the disease. However, the report noted that there was no certainty about the link between these cases and the vaccine. The cases were not mentioned in the notification from the Ministry of Health. Talking to Jerusalem Post last week, Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, an epidemiologist and director of the Ben-Gurion University School of Public Health, said that when evaluating the results of the next report on a possible link between myocarditis and the coronavirus vaccine, another element should be considered: the likelihood of developing inflammation as a consequence of COVID itself. “According to the preliminary analysis it seems that the risk is higher for those who are naturally infected, but again we are waiting for the full data,” he said. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos