Space junk damages the International Space Station robotic arm





A piece of space debris crashed into the International Space Station and damaged the robotic arm of the orbiting laboratory, according to NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. A puncture in the thermal protective arm cover was observed during a routine inspection on May 12, but the nearly 60-meter robotic attachment remains functional, officials from the Canadian Space Agency confirmed. The collision highlights the growing threat posed by orbital debris as the narrow belt of space around Earth becomes increasingly crowded with satellites, parts of spent rockets and other obscure objects. Experts have said the problem is exacerbated by society’s dependence on satellite systems for telecommunications, GPS and other day-to-day facilities. It is not known what hit the robotic arm of the space station, called Canadarm2, or when the incident occurred, but an investigation is underway. The agency said the hole appears to measure about 0.2 inches and the damage is limited to a handful of Canadarm2. “Despite the impact, the results of the ongoing analysis show that the wing’s performance remains intact,” Canadian Space Agency officials said in a statement, calling the crash a “lucky blow.” The U.S. Department of Defense tracks more than 27,000 pieces of space debris, including approximately 23,000 objects larger than a soft ball. These debris fly through orbit at up to 18,000 miles per hour, posing a threat to operating spacecraft and a safety hazard to astronauts at the International Space Station. Throughout the history of the space station, NASA has had to perform at least 26 special maneuvers to avoid orbital debris that passed too close to the orbital post. In April, four astronauts en route to the ISS in one of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsules were warned of a possible collision with space debris shortly after launching into orbit. The U.S. Space Command later confirmed it was a false alarm and the object was not in danger of colliding with the spacecraft.

