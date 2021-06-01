WFU awarded the Seal of Excellence for meeting study abroad goals





Wake Forest has earned the Institute of International Education (IIE) the Seal of Excellence for achieving its goal of increasing the number of American students studying abroad. With an overseas study attendance rate of 81% by 2020, the University exceeded its initial target of 75%. The Seal of Excellence IIE is about more than just meeting our target percentage of the number of students studying abroad. In essence, it reflects years of collective effort to make studying abroad more accessible to all of our students. In this way, recognition is a tribute to all the students, faculty and staff of Wake Forest who have made it possible for us to achieve our goal, ”said David Taylor, Assistant Dean of Global Study Away Programs. Wake Forest is one of 19 colleges and universities in the U.S. recognized by the IIE for fulfilling their commitments to Study Generation Abroad in 2020. IIE nisi Study of Generations Abroad (GSA) in 2014, a five-year initiative to provide a space for the international education community to mobilize resources and make a commitment to increase and diversify the number of American students studying abroad by the end of the decade . Key initiatives that have contributed to the success of Wake Forests include: Opening of new semester and short-term programs;

Establishment of targeted study scholarships abroad for underrepresented populations;

Expansion of passport funds for first generation students; AND

Integration of community-based global learning programs with University series of intercultural engagement courses. Looking ahead to the next five and even ten years, the roads to and from to study abroad will remain the pillars of our vision for the Global Wake Forest. A variety of new models of programs and support services are already part of our strategic thinking to extend global opportunities to future generations of Wake Forest students, Taylor said. Wake Forest ranked 4th among U.S. doctoral colleges and universities in the percentage of students studying abroad, according to the Open Doors 2020 report, and was also awarded a gold seal of inclusive excellence by Diversity abroad. The stamp is given based on an assessment of global equality and inclusion assessment that requires support for underrepresented students to study abroad among participating higher education institutions.

