Hyderabad techie, lost in Pakistan, out of jail after 4 years

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based software engineer who had crossed into Pakistan en route to meet his boyfriend in Switzerland and was arrested by police in Bhawalpur, Pakistan, was repatriated across the Wagah border on Monday.

Waindam Prashant, a Madhapur resident and originally from Vizag, was brought back to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

On April 29, 2017, a missing case was reported to the Madhapur police station by the Prashant family. They said he was missing on April 11th.

Later, a video allegedly posted by him saying he was in a Pakistani prison while trying to go to Switzerland to meet his girlfriend was found on social media sites. After the video went viral, his father Babu Rao turned to Cyberabad police and the state government and the Help Center.

“After continued pursuit by the Telangana state government with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, Prashant was released and handed over to the Indian authorities on 31 May, who in turn handed him over to Inspector General Madhapur P “Ravindra Prasad, in Attari, Punjab,” said Sajjanar.

Prashant, 32, is suspected of planning to impress the girl he fell in love with by walking all the way to Switzerland and appearing on her doorstep. The amateur-planned adventure cost him four years of his life, he told Inspector Madhapur on his way back to the city.

Prashant could not speak Hindi before his ‘escape’, but he became fluent in the local Urdu dialect and spoke easily with border authorities, Prasad said, adding that the technician said he was very happy to speak Telugu, the language of his native, after four years.

The IT professional, who was about 28 years old when he jumped the fence and entered Pakistan, was found by local authorities without a wallet or a mobile phone. “They were very sure I was a RAW-linked spy,” Prashant said.

“Prashant had met the girl for whom he crossed the border while working in Bengaluru. She was his colleague and was a native from North India who moved to Switzerland. Hoping he would win her heart by walking to Switzerland, he got up from home. “He was staying with his brother Srikanth in Kukatpally before leaving the country,” said Madhapur police inspector.

Prashant said there was a land route to Switzerland via Pakistan which takes about 60 days. Answering a question in Punjab on Tuesday morning, he claimed to have been beaten by Pakistani police, but did not want to blame them. He said he was treated well in Lahore prison.

“On Tuesday afternoon, while we were returning to the city, he asked me in Hindi if we could have something to eat as he had not eaten anything since morning. After I replied in the telugu that we would stop for lunch, he had this gleam in his eyes and was expressing how happy he is to speak his native language after four years. “He showed how he regrets the decisions and how he lost four years of his main youth after a search for one-sided love,” the official added.

Prashant, while thanking the Telangana government and the foreign ministry for their efforts to bring him back, said he did not expect him to return to India so soon. “I owe a lot to the Telangana government and the Center,” he said. Prashant’s family members thanked the Telangana government, the Center and officials for releasing Prashant safely.

