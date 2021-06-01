The destroyed rooms show the war damage in Gaza for children

The recent war in Gaza is over, but its ruins still fill the purple bedroom of 9-year-old Shrouq al-Masri and her 4-year-old sister Razan.

Their toys are coated with gray powder, the ceiling is sloping and rolled up, and the cracks in the walls are led through the cartoons that decorated them.

The two girls survived the early morning airstrike that destroyed a nearby building on May 19, two days before a ceasefire ended the war. But like so many children in Gaza, they will bear the memory of its horrors and devastation.

The 11-day war was the fourth war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. It featured the same waves of Israeli airstrikes announced, the same continuous rocket fire from impoverished and poor territory. the same side the number of casualties, with the Palestinians making up the vast majority of the over 250 killed.

And like the others, it took a heavy toll on the children. At least 66 Palestinian children were killed, as well as a 5-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl on the Israeli side. Countless others woke up at night from the blasts.

At the Maghazi refugee camp in southern Gaza, an airstrike tore off the roof of the bedroom that 4-year-old Anas Alhajahmed shared with his sister and left the floor covered with shattered glass. They also survived.

It was the first war in his short life, but most Gazans vividly remember others including the most devastating one, in 2014, which lasted several weeks. Even teenagers can show houses destroyed in previous rounds of fighting.

Israel blames destruction on Hamas, which launches inaccurate missiles from civilian areas in Gaza in the general direction of civilian areas in Israel. The military says it is making every effort to avoid civilian casualties. Hamas says it is fighting a decades-old military occupation, using the only weapon it has against a much superior military power. He says 80 militants were among those killed.

Both sides say they have no solution and no one expects this war to be the last. Meanwhile, unresolved conflict hurts those who have the least ability to understand its cruel logic.

Mahmoud Al-Masri, 14, shared his room with six brothers. At 3 a.m., his family left the building after the Israeli army warned them to evacuate. He did not think he would succeed. The next morning, he hesitated to return.

“I was afraid that after we returned we would be killed by a drone in another attack,” he said.

Survivors have even more difficulty ahead as they struggle to rebuild. Israel and Egypt have imposed a devastating blockade on Gaza since Hamas took power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Unemployment accounts for about 50%.

Israel says closure is necessary to keep Hamas from arming itself, while Palestinians and rights groups see it as a form of collective punishment.

Either way, it will be a long time before kids whose bedrooms are broken go back to somewhere that feels like home.

