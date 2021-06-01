International Children’s Day: Three in five US children worry about the impact of air pollution on their health

CHICAGO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Young people in the United States worry about how air pollution will affect their health (62%) almost as much as they worry about the health effects of Covid-19 capture (71%), new research from Global Action Plan and Blueair reveals.

The research, which includes an international YouGov online survey (March 12 – April 14, 2021) with 4,054 children aged 6 to 15 (of whom 1,004 were from the US) and focus groups * from the US, India , UK and China, finds that despite currently living through a pandemic, children worry that poor air quality could have serious impacts on their health and development.

Survey findings include:

In the US, only 50% of children agree that adults are doing enough to protect the air they breathe; this confidence is lower than in India (71%) and China (57%).

When asked directly, 87% of American children agreed that all children should be entitled be able to breathe fresh air.

The average score (combining all four places) shows that the vast majority of children believe that all children should have the right to be able to breathe fresh air (94%).

Despite UNICEF forecasts that by 2050 air pollution will become the leading cause of child mortality, clean air is currently not among the children’s rights set out in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and is not officially recognized worldwide.

In light of this and the overwhelming support from children globally through surveys, the Global Action Plan and Blueair today announce the launch of the Freedom to Breathe campaign. The campaign aims to empower young people to come together to call on the United Nations to recognize their fundamental right to clean air.

It is astonishing that clean air is not among the rights of children worldwide, says Sonja Graham, CEO of the Global Action Plan. Access to fresh air is vital for children to be able to live healthy lives and realize their full potential. Children have the right to clean water, a safe home, why not the right to fresh air to breathe?

For the past 25 years, Blueair has fought for every children’s right to breathe clean, says Sara Alsn, Chief Purpose Officer at Blueair. By joining civil society actors who share our conviction that it is time to make access to clean air as the clean air of every child’s right, we are giving life to our founders.

As part of the campaign, the Global Action Plan and Blueair have also partnered with the Coalition for Clean Air (CCA) in the US to educate children on the importance of breathing fresh air and what they can do to minimize exposure to their to common sources of harmful pollution. The CCA will also assist in collecting signatures from children in the US by asking the UN to add fresh air as a right under the Rights of the Child.

Children are very aware of the abundance and damage of the causes of air pollution in cities across the US, starting at a very young age, says Dr. Joseph K. Lyou, President and CEO of the Coalition for Clean Air. Are excited about partnering with the Global Action Plan and Blueair to educate children about the harmful effects of air pollution and to encourage the UN to recognize every child’s right to fresh air.

To learn more about the Freedom to Breathe campaign and why children everywhere deserve the right to clean the air, visit https://freedomtobreathe.support/now.

About Blueair

Blueair is a world leading manufacturer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair brings innovative, best-in-class, energy-efficient products sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands. www.blueair.com

About the Global Action Plan

The Global Action Plan is a charity that helps people live more sustainable lives by connecting what is good for us and good for the planet. We are the people behind Clean Air Day, the UK’s biggest air pollution campaign. We work with people in bringing compassion, not in consumerism and increasing well-being, what is good for us is often even greener. And we bring business and youth together to work on building a sustainable future. Helping young people develop the skills and knowledge to tackle environmental issues is good for the planet and for the whole future.

About the Coalition for Clean Air

The Coalition for Clean Air is a non-profit organization in California that protects public health, improves air quality, and prevents climate change.

YouGov data: All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 4054 children aged 6 to 15 years, of whom 1,004 respondents were surveyed in the US Fieldwork was undertaken between March 12 – April 14, 2021. The survey was conducted online. The figures are weighted and are representative of each country (aged 6-15).

*Focus groups was conducted to gain knowledge from young people about their understanding and perception of air quality issues, and their views about children’s rights and responsibilities to clean the air. The focus groups were conducted across Delhi, London, Los Angeles and Beijing with over 150 children aged 7-16, in March April 2021. They were conducted by; Center for Environmental Education (India), Coalition for Clean Air (USA), Global Action Plan (UK) and Safekids China (China).