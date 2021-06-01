Saskatchewan sets the vaccination threshold to remove all public health measures





Saskatchewan has set the vaccination level threshold to remove all public health measures in the province, including mandatory camouflage and collection of size limits. The province said it will happen three weeks after 70 per cent of the population aged 12 and over received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Three weeks should also have elapsed since the start of Step 2 of the reopening guide, which begins on June 20th. Read more: School-based COVID-19 vaccine delivery begins in Saskatchewan This means that Saskatchewan can lift all public health measures as of July 11th. “It really depends on the people of Saskatchewan and how many of us make the choice to protect ourselves and those around us and get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Scott Moe said in a statement Tuesday. The story goes down the ad “Because really that ‘s all about it. The goal is not just to meet a target number we have set. The goal is to protect the people of Saskatchewan, so we can re-open it safely. “ Currently, 66 percent of those over the age of 18 have received their first dose, while 62 percent of people aged 12 and over in Saskatchewan have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The government said it is providing the long-awaited deadline for lifting the restrictions much earlier to allow planning for larger public events and family gatherings. “Our path to returning to normalcy continues to be through our vaccines and I want to thank all Saskatchewan residents who have chosen to keep themselves and their friends, families and communities safe,” Moe said. “And for all those who have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time. Let’s do this, Saskatchewan. We have had public health orders in place now for 445 days. They can all be removed in a little over a month from now, if enough of us are vaccinated. “ Read more: Reopening COVID-19 Saskatchewan will not be easy for everyone, says mental health lawyer The province said the original Step 3 on the reopening map currently remains in effect. The story goes down the ad This will be met when 70 percent of people aged 18 and over have received their first dose of the vaccine and three weeks have passed since the start of Step 2. Under Step 3, most remaining public health measures will be removed, however, mandatory camouflage and collection limits will remain in place until 70 percent of the population aged 12 and over receive the first dose of the vaccine.















