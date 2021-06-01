O’Toole releases Pride video as small number of MPs oppose bill to ban conversion therapy

OTTAWA A video that promotes June as Pride Month along with a joint push to end the “blood ban” on homosexuals is what the Conservative Party of Canada looks like under Erin O’Toole as he works to try once and for all that stands for LGBTQ rights.

The rise of the big blue tent to include more rainbow, pink and blue flags, as well as discouraging people from believing in its opponents’ political attacks comes as a handful of O’Toole MPs oppose a bill of the Liberal government that would stop conversion therapy.

Bill C-6 is intended to make it a crime to oblige someone to undergo a “practice, treatment or service” intended to alter or suppress their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

While parliamentarians criticize this so-called traumatic and misguided therapy, some in the Conservative group voice worry that the government’s definition is too broad, worrying that the law may prevent people from seeking help and convincing parents and leaders of church to talk openly with children about sex and gender.

Saskatchewan MPs Cathay Wagantall and Jeremy Patzer are among the Conservatives who say they cannot support the bill in its current form.

O’Toole on Tuesday affirmed his party’s opposition to conversion therapy saying forcing someone to change what they are “could tear their soul apart and our party opposes it”.

“Debates in Parliament are meant to be debates where we can say” is legislation that will address the harm we all know in a way that helps affected people, helps victims and prevents the creation of new victims and does not expand in areas where he is restricting conversations, “he told a news conference.

While the party leader who previously voted in favor of the proposed ban under the warning needed to change O’Toole added that he was “pro-LGBTQ rights, pro-choice” and expects his members of the parliamentary group to have respectable policy debates.

His well-publicized stance on defending LGBTQ rights comes after losing the party election in 2019 under former leader Andrew Scheer, who was followed by Liberal attacks during the campaign that continued with subsequent questions about his beliefs about same-sex marriages.

This made the party better articulate its position on LGBTQ rights and put an end to any uncertainty.

Conservatives are now trying to leave no room for ambiguity.

In a video released Tuesday by O’Toole, he talks about celebrating June as Pride Month by standing in front of a mural commemorating the historic fight for LGBTQ rights in Canada.

Walking through a rainbow walkway, he promises to be an ally and come out against the intolerance and discrimination faced by members of the LGBTQ community.

During his press conference, O’Toole said there is still more work to be done.

He praised the work of MPs like Eric Duncan pushing to end the boundaries of blood donation by men having sex with men.

Beginning in 1992, Canada imposed a lifetime ban on blood donations from men having sex with men after thousands of Canadians became infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products. This policy changed in 2013 to allow it if the donor abstained from being sexually active with another man for at least five years. This period fell to one year and finally three months in 2019.

The Liberal government has said the policy is not one set by Health Canada, but rather by Canadian Blood Services a longtime agency.

At a special press conference, Duncan and Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner announced that they had sent a letter to Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu, urging her to end the ban altogether under the Food and Drugs Act. , which would fulfill a promise that the Liberals campaigned twice.

“It is not our job to stand up for human rights and to call for discrimination and stigma where they exist,” said Duncan, who is gay.

Rempel Garner says that when it comes to Pride and LGBTQ rights, the Conservatives are focused on action. It also reflected on how far the party has come.

“During the last 10 years of my career, I have fought many battles on this issue. “We went through the battle of changing the definition of marriage in our party ‘s policy statement and we won,” she said on Tuesday.

“I had a moment standing here, Eric was here talking about it a few minutes ago, I will always remember that moment because we have come a long way.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 1, 2021

