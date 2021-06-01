Namibias Ovaherero, Nama slam exemption from agreement Germany | Genocide News

Windhoek, Namibia The news left Laidlaw Peringanda angry and disappointed.

If the German government wants to agree, they must restore our dignity, said the 47-year-old. But that can not happen as long as they are excluding us.

Peringanda, president of the Namibian Genocide Association, was referring to Germany’s announcement last week that it would accept the colonial-era massacres against the Ovaherero and Nama people in present-day Namibia as genocide.

Historians generally acknowledge that up to 65,000 of the 80,000 Ovaherero and at least 10,000 of the 20,000 Nama were killed by German settlers between 1904 and 1908 after members of groups rebelled against colonial rule in what was then known as German Southwest Africa.

After years of negotiations with the Namibian government, Germany also pledged $ 1.3 billion in financial assistance over a 30-year period on Friday, with funds to go to development projects, including rural infrastructure and energy and water supply.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his country was apologizing to Namibia and the descendants of the victims, while the Namibian government welcomed Germany’s acceptance of atrocities as genocide as a vital step in the reconciliation and reparations process.

But the descendants of the affected communities rejected the text of a joint statement, which removed the word reparation, and they said true reconciliation could not be achieved without their involvement in the negotiations.

We are also concerned that the social projects proposed by the German government will not actually benefit us, Peringanda, a self-proclaimed descendant, told Al Jazeera. If they are not involving us in the negotiations, how will they suddenly involve us when it comes to these projects? he asked, emphasizing the ongoing suffering of his community.

We have lost our ancestral land. Many of us, from our community, live in poverty today. Some of us live in huts and have to go without eating for a week. Many of us inherited transgenic trauma.

The Ovaherero and Nama families have gathered in zinc huts wondering where their next meal will come from, as the descendants of German colonizers are throwing blocks of men and plagues on private farmland passed by their ancestors through genocide without any remorse. Hood Therapist (@Twin_Son) May 30, 2021

They do not see us

The Ovaherero Genocide Foundation, the Ovaherero Traditional Authority and the Nama Association of Traditional Leaders, meanwhile, launched an internet petition, demanding that reparations be paid directly to the descendants of the victim communities.

We demand that Germany acknowledge its responsibility for genocide also under international law, read the petition, rejecting the reconciliation agreement as a Public Relations coup by Germany and an act of betrayal by the Namibian Government.

The Council of Chiefs, a body representing the people of Ovaherero and Nama, also called for renegotiation of the agreement with a focus on increasing the amount of funding offered by Germany.

there are many models for managing indemnity payments. if I were naive, I would believe it is easier to facilitate development aid. but I am not naive, so I know that this is not an acknowledgment of wrongdoing and a subsequent willingness to pay repentance; his performance. shield: Mukwaanime wokOnangolo. (@nghidimondjila_) May 31, 2021

Sima Luipert, a Nama activist and descendant of a genocide survivor, feels as if the lack of respect continues to dehumanize the Nama people.

For him, the exclusion of the affected communities strengthened the colonial lands not to see Ovaherero and Nama as equals.

The German government is objectifying people that they are committing genocide against them because they do not see us, said the 52-year-old.

It’s because they do not see us, they do not want to talk to us. So what kind of reconciliation are you expecting when you do not see these people as human beings who have the right to speak for themselves?

A stepping stone

The declaration is expected to be signed by Maas in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, during a visit later this month before being ratified by parliaments in both countries.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to formally apologize during a speech in the Namibian Parliament, but some members of the Herero and Nama communities have announced their unwillingness to attend the event if the reconciliation agreement is not revised.

Ottmar von Holtz, a German politician who was born in Namibia himself, said he believed the agreement between the two governments was a first step in a lengthy reconciliation process.

As Germany recognizes genocide and finally calls it as such a major stepping stone, true reconciliation can only be achieved when criticism of the people Ovaherero and Nama is being taken seriously, the Green politician said.

Despite this, von Holtz still regarded the agreement as a historic step towards reckoning Germany with its colonial past.

Historian Jurgen Zimmerer shared a similar view: This is a fundamental step for all of Europe, forever etching the structural-racist system of colonialism into the official culture of remembrance of Germany and Europe.

But it could be an irreparable loss of reputation if demonstrations were held and MPs Ovaherero and Nama left the hall during Steinmeiers’ pardon speech.

Henning Melber, a senior research associate with the Nordic African Institute in Uppsala who emigrated to Namibia at a young age with his parents, noted that the $ 1.3 billion promise in development projects is roughly the same amount that Germany had spent the last 30 years in development cooperation with Namibia.

He said: “While this development cooperation will continue and the compensation fund will increase, he is really putting into perspective a gesture of recognition, which means more tokenism than a sign of true repentance.