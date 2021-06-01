With 75 deaths so far, black fungus a major challenge for Haryana





Black fungus infection, detected mainly in people recovering from Covid-19, has claimed 75 lives so far in Haryana, official data revealed. Defending the need for research to find out the causes of black fungus, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had said about a week ago the state had at least 64 black fungus patients who had no history of Covid-19 infection. People without a history of Covid and those who were not on oxygen support during Covid treatment suffer from black fungus and this is a matter of concern, he said, urging the Center and scientists to review these findings. Haryana has detected not only Mucormycosis, commonly referred to as black fungus, but also cases of yellow and white fungi, the state government said on Tuesday. As of May 31, there were 927 cases of black fungus in 16 districts. Of these, 734 patients are still under treatment while 118 patients have recovered. Of the 927 cases reported so far in Haryana, 242 were from Gurugram district, 214 from Rohtak, 211 from Hisar 211, 55 from Faridabad, 48 from Sirsa, 37 from Panipat, 30 from Karnal, 26 from Nuh, 13 from Jhajjar, 11 in Fatehabad, nine in Ambala and Rewari, eight in Bhiwani, seven in Panchkula, five in Yamunanagar and two in Kaithal. According to the data, up to 61 patients (as of May 30) had undergone Hisar fungal infection enrolling 19 victims, Gurugram 10, Rohtak and Sirsa eight each, Jhajjar six, Nuh three and Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Kaithal one. Even after declaring black fungus as a reported disease and setting up an expert committee to decide on the distribution of Amphotericin-B injection, a drug required to treat the disease in question, the challenge before the state government is to provide timely treatment and uninterrupted supply of injections to patients affected by this infection. According to official data, the committee of experts has approved 975 Amphotericin-B for 515 patients. Dosage is given per kilogram of body weight. For example, 5mg / kg. The state government has reserved 75 beds in all medical colleges in Haryana for patients with black fungus.

