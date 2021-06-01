The Vatican is reviewing Church law on sexual abuse and other issues





The review, which has been in operation since 2009, covers the entire sixth section of the Church Canon Law Code, a seven-book code with approximately 1,750 articles. It replaced the code adopted by Pope John Paul II in 1983 and will take effect on December 8th.

The revised section, which includes about 90 articles on crime and punishment, includes many existing changes made to the law of the Church by Francis and his predecessor Benedict XVI.

It introduces new categories and clearer, more specific languages ​​in an effort to give bishops less room for fluctuation.

In a separate accompanying document, the pope reminded the bishops that they were responsible for following the letter of the law.

One purpose of the reviews, Francesco said, was “to reduce the number of cases in which the imposition of a penalty was left to the discretion of the authorities”. Archbishop Filippo Iannone, head of the Vatican department that oversaw the project, said there had been “an excessive slow climate in the interpretation of criminal law”, where some bishops sometimes placed mercy before justice. Juvenile sexual abuse was put under a new section entitled “Acts Against Human Life, Dignity and Freedom”, compared to previously vague “Crimes Against Special Obligations”. The new section was expanded to include crimes such as the “cleansing” of minors or adults vulnerable to sexual abuse and possession of child pornography. It includes the possible devaluation of clerics who use “threats or abuses of his authority” to force someone to have sex. Last year, an inside report revealed that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick had abused his authority to force seminarians to sleep with him. He stripped naked in 2019 on charges of sexual abuse of minors and adults. Under the new code, lay people in positions of responsibility in the Church and found guilty of sexually abusing minors or vulnerable adults can be punished by the Church as well as by civil authorities. While the Church has historically banned the ordination of women and the ban has been reconfirmed by the popes, the 1983 code says only in another section that priestly ordination was reserved for “a baptized male.” The revised code specifically warns that both the person trying to consecrate a woman and the woman herself undergo automatic excommunication and that the cleric risks being devalued. Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women’s Order Conference, said in a statement that while the position was not surprising, its pronunciation in the new code was “a painful reminder of the Vatican patriarchal machinery and its efforts to things to subdue women “. Reflecting the series of financial scandals that have plagued the Church in recent decades, other new entries in the code include some on economic crimes, such as misappropriation of Church funds or property or gross negligence in their administration.

