Appeal to the SC against the notification of citizenship

The Muslim League of India (IUML) on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to uphold the executive order of the Union Ministry of Interior to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan residing in 13 districts of India.

In a request through its Secretary General KP Kunhalikutty, IUML asked the rooftop court to declare the government decision a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights to equality (Article 14), non-discrimination (Article 15) and personal life and liberty ( Article 21) since the constitutional validity of the Law on Change of Citizenship (CAA), 2019, was pending trial.

The court is hearing a bunch of over 50 petitions, including that of the IUML. Petitions could not be received due to the pandemic.

The interim application argued that by granting citizenship under the original Act, the Center was trying to circumvent the assurance given to the roof court that it did not need to remain in the CAA as its rules had not been drafted.

Neither the Law on Citizenship, 1955, according to which the Center is inviting applications for citizenship in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab, nor its rules drafted in 2009 provide for religion-based citizenship.

The CAA proposes to quickly pursue Indian citizenship for minorities persecuted from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Persian and Christian communities who came to India before 31 December 2014. Critics argue that the law seems to intended to exclude Muslims. The CAA had sparked widespread protests over the link between citizenship and religion.

Last Friday, the Union Home Office issued a notice inviting people from these communities seeking their roots in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and residing in 13 Indian districts to apply for citizenship under the 1955 Citizenship Act. .

IUML, a party based in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said the order issued by the interior ministry was “clearly illegal and contrary to the provisions of the Act as well as the Constitution”.

The petition filed through lawyer Pallavi Pratap has claimed that the interior ministry has “illegally” allowed “collectors of 13 districts to grant citizenship even though such a provision was only added to the CAA, whose rules have not yet been drafted.

The Citizenship Act of 1955 stipulates in clear terms that persons have the right to apply for citizenship through registration or naturalization. Through Section 16 of the CAA, a third procedure has been added, delegating power to “collectors of certain districts to grant citizenship to persons”.

“Therefore, the attempt being made by the respondent Union to mitigate the applicability of the two provisions through an executive order is illegal. That the two provisions read together do not allow the classification of applicants on the basis of religion and therefore the order goes beyond what is permitted by the provision itself, ”said the IUML petition.

“Furthermore, the order does not stand the test of Article 14 as regards the treatment of people within a certain class, i.e. Persons entitled to apply for citizenship by registration and naturalization, unequally because of religion their, “the petition added.

Pointing to the Security of the High Court Center that the CAA should not be set aside as the rules had not been drafted, the IUML said: “The respondent Union Union, in a roundabout manner, and in an attempt to circumvent the security given to this court, has sought to implement their malpractice plans provided for in the Law of Amendment through the recently issued order, dated 28 May. “

The IUML argued that if the Supreme Court overturned the CAA, citizenship granted on the basis of religion under the 1955 Act would also have to be declared invalid. “Then, obtaining the citizenship of these persons, given in accordance with the current order, would be a Herculean task and it would be almost impossible to implement. “If the said exercise is carried out, it would make the whole set of written petitions (challenging the CAA) informative,” the prayer said.